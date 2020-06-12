Fairtex Stars’ Top Five Performances

A look at Fairtex Stars’ Top Five Performances in ONE Championship.

Stamp Fairtex

Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, is known for producing some of the most talented strikers on the planet.

Over the years, they have taken their talent and stormed the ONE Championship Circle to put on magnificent performances for martial arts fans all over the world.

Here are five of the greatest ONE Championship performances from Fairtex superstars.

#1 Abelardo Tears Down Teak Tough Jumayi

Mark “Tyson” Fairtex Abelardo showed the heart of the lion when he tore through tenacious Chinese opponent Ayideng “A.J.” Jumayi at ONE: DAWN OF VALOR last October.

Abelardo left nothing to chance as he poured on the pressure with heavy punches, kicks, and elbows throughout all three rounds.

The Fairtex representative’s performance was so thoroughly dominant that after 15 minutes, the judges were unanimous in their decision to award “Tyson” the win.

#2 Stamp Becomes A Two-Sport ONE World Champion

Stamp Fairtex became the promotion’s first athlete to win two-sport gold when she bested American Janet “JT” Todd at ONE: CALL TO GREATNESS last February.

Stamp, who at that time was the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion, used her knees to do damage in the clinch and wore down “JT” repeatedly with her powerful right jab.

The Thai superstar shut down any of Todd’s counterattacks with more cross-hook combinations. After five rounds of action, the judges awarded Stamp the unanimous decision win to make her the new ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion.

#3 Yodsanklai Drops Regis With A Nasty Uppercut

The legend of “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex proved too much for Australia-based Brazilian Luis “Soot Raaeng Geert” Regis to overcome at ONE: DESTINY OF CHAMPIONS in December 2018.

“The Boxing Computer” started with hard punches, then slammed his trademark left kick every so often to open Regis up.

Just as the Brazilian attempted to counter with a spin kick, Yodsanklai pushed him back to the Circle wall.

Then in lightning quick fashion, the Thai legend let loose with a jab-cross combo, followed by a three-uppercut salvo that crumpled Regis and ended the contest.

#4 Zamboanga Upsets Former World Title Contender Yamaguchi

Denise “The Menace Fairtex” Zamboanga earned her shot at “Unstoppable” Angela Lee’s ONE Atomweight World Title with a stunning victory over Mei “V.V” Yamaguchi at ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE this past February.

“The Menace” pressured “V.V” with her immense boxing arsenal and stayed in control throughout with her strong wrestling and ground defense.

The Japanese veteran could not find a way past the Filipina’s relentless striking, and after their 15-minute battle, the judges awarded Zamboanga the unanimous decision win.

#5 Saemapetch Edges Past Ramazanov In Muay Thai Classic

Saemapetch Fairtex scored one over Alaverdi “Babyface Killer” Ramazanov in their tense Muay Thai battle at ONE: CONQUEST OF CHAMPIONS in November 2018.

The Thai native took the fight to Ramazanov, pummeling the Russian with a bevy of kicks and left hooks.

To his credit, Ramazanov returned fire with punches and kicks of his own in a furious back-and-forth contest.

Although it was a close match, the judges favored the Thai’s damaging boxing output and awarded the Fairtex representative his second victory in ONE Super Series.

