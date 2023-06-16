Fans show their love for Tommy Langaker’s stellar showing against Kade Ruotolo

Tommy Langaker has no reason to feel like he’s let down BJJ fans with his recent performance against Kade Ruotolo last week.

The Norwegian grappler went toe-to-toe with the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion for 10 challenging minutes before ultimately losing to Kade by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow considering all the effort he put in to find a submission, especially in the early onset of the match. Although Kade got the nod this time, Tommy Langaker’s performance won the hearts of BJJ fans all over the globe.

On Instagram, Langaker reflected on his matchup with a clip of himself digging into a couple of leg locks before accompanying the reel with a caption that said:

“Starting to get a hold on this Nogi thing! Some more work is needed, getting some nice entries but need to get that proper finishing finesse! Whats your thought on our title Fight?✌️”

Fans flocked online to share their thoughts and here’s what some of them have said below:

Langaker’s performance against Kade Ruotolo warrants an immediate rematch. As one fan observed, Langaker is the only grappler to have given Kade a run for his money.

He matched Kade’s pace with ease which, quite frankly, shocked the champion, as Langaker worked to find the submissions. They were both neck-and-neck throughout the match, but as the minutes waned, so did Langaker’s energy and perhaps that was the deciding factor.

Nevertheless, Langaker put in one heck of a technical performance to become the “people’s champ” regardless of the decision. The future is still bright for him and there’s no doubt he’ll return better and stronger than before.

