UFC Norfolk sees Megan Anderson and three others receive well-deserved bonuses

Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

On a night of multiple knockouts and submission finishes, a couple of Featherweights walked away with the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for putting on an impressive show at UFC Norfolk.

Meanwhile, a preliminary card MMA battle between two Bantamweights was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors on Saturday night at Chartway Arena.

UFC Norfolk bonuses

Megan Anderson and Jordan Griffin received the 'Performance of the Night' bonus, and both of them will be $50,000 richer for their night's clinical performances.

Anderson earned hers by running through newcomer Norma Dumont with a one-punch knockout in the opening round. This was her third win in the promotion, but her first-ever post-fight bonus.

Griffin, on the other hand, claimed his first victory in the Octagon with a killer second-round guillotine choke over T.J. Brown in the preliminary card.

Another prelim card fight, Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips, won the 'Fight of the Night' bonus. The two Bantamweights went toe-to-toe for most of the fight, but the decision was unanimously in Phillips' favor at the end of the bout.

However, both of them would receive an extra $50,000 over and above their fight purse for the performance bonus.

In other fights, Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez in the main event title fight, but would not be awarded the Flyweight belt since he could not make weight at the Friday weigh-ins. In the co-main event, Featherweight contender Felicia Spencer beat Zarah Fairn with a neat first-round knockout. However, none of the two fights went on to win any bonuses.