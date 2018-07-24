Fedor Emelianenko vs Chael Sonnen set for Bellator 208

Fedor and Chael square off after the former picked up a victory at Bellator 198

What's the story?

The second leg of the Heavyweight Grand Prix semifinals between MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko (37-5) and Chael Sonnen (31-15-1) will take place in the Nassau Coliseum in New York at Bellator 208.

The event is on October 13th and will the main event the card.

In case you didn't know...

Emelianenko and Sonnen are two among the eight men who have been a part of Bellator's Heavyweight tournament to crown a new Heavyweight Champion.

So far, Fedor has defeated Frank Mir in a 48-second KO while Sonnen ground out a decision victory over Quinton Rampage Jackson to both progress into the semi-finals and face each other.

The other leg of the semi-finals comprises of Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione, who headline the Bellator 207 event that will take place just a day prior in Connecticut.

The heart of the matter

Fedor Emelianenko, considered to be one of the greatest Heavyweights of all time, has only lost once in his last 7 fights and that was in his Bellator debut, to Matt Mitrione.

Chael Sonnen too lost his Bellator debut against Tito Ortiz but went on to pick up victories against Wanderlei Silva and Quinton Rampage Jackson to progress in the tournament.

Bellator 208 will be telecasted live on the streaming platform DAZN and will also air on Paramount.

The prelims can be seen on MMAJunkie.

What's next?

The winner of the Fedor Emelianenko - Chael Sonnen fight will go on to challenge the winner of the Matt Mitrione - Ryan Bader fight for the right to be crowned the Bellator Heavyweight Champion.

The remainder of the Bellator 208 card hasn't been confirmed as yet. Watch this space for more updates regarding the same.