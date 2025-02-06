"Felt out of sync with life" - When Dustin Poirier got brutally honest with Theo Von about UFC defeat that made him hit rock bottom

Dustin Poirier once enlightened Theo Von about how one of his losses turned his life upside down. Poirier endured this defeat in one of his 2023 fights.

Apart from his incredible striking skills, Poirier is also reputed for his hard-to-crack chin. 'The Diamond' has showcased his in-octagon durability multiple times, including his five-round slugfest with Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4.

However, his reputation bit the dust as he endured a devastating head-kick defeat against Justin Gaethje in the second round of the UFC 291 headliner with the coveted BMF title on the line.

Poirier had already failed at claiming the undisputed UFC lightweight gold two times back then. His UFC 291 defeat in the rematch against Gaethje distanced him from the BMF title, marking his third failed attempt at claiming a UFC championship.

The Lafayette native appeared as a guest on a nine-month-old episode of Von's This Past Weekend podcast. A video on the YouTube channel Theo Von Clips highlighted a section where Poirier mentioned how his loss against Gaethje had made him plunge into one of the "lowest" points in his life.

'Diamond' said:

"Oh, big time, man [I was in a tough sport after the UFC 291 loss]. That was probably one of the lowest points in my life, you know. I really felt down... I just felt out of sync with life after that last fight."

Check out Dustin Poirier's words below (0:46):

Dustin Poirier maintained another aspect of his reputation even after his UFC 291 defeat

Dustin Poirier has proven that he isn't someone who bows down to defeats. 'The Diamond' is currently in the 14th year of his UFC career and has tasted eight defeats to date. However, he has made strong comebacks after each of his losses.

Despite being in an over-a-decade tenure in the UFC, Poirier has never endured two losses in a row. He may have hit rock bottom after his UFC 291 loss against Justin Gaethje, but the Louisiana native still managed to get back to the winning column in his next encounter.

Poirier locked horns with Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 next. Back then, 'God Of War' was making a name for himself as one of the surging lightweight contenders. However, his victory train derailed once he met Poirier inside the octagon. The former interim lightweight champ finished Saint-Denis in the second round of the encounter with a vicious right hook and some ground-and-pound.

