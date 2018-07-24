Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fight card announced for Brave 14 in Morocco

Hari Bhagirath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27   //    24 Jul 2018, 18:43 IST

UFC Fight Night: Weidman v Gastelum
Jeremy Kennedy will headline the main event of Brave 14 hosted in Tangier, Morocco

Brave Combat Federation has announced the fight card for Brave 14 hosted in the Omnisports indoor club of Tangier, Morocco on 18th August 2018. Brave 14 is the first global mixed martial arts event hosted in the continent of Africa. The fight week is scheduled in the historic week for sports in Morocco, which starts with the first ever Spanish Super Cup hosted outside Spain on 12th August. The event is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco and marks the entry of the Bahrain based global promotion to Africa. 

The main event features the recently signed prospect, Jeremy Kennedy (11-1-0) from Canada facing Danyel Pilo (10-1-2) from Italy in the featherweight division. In the co-main event, Sidney Wheeler will face the undefeated Abdoul Abdoulraguimov. The other fights in the main card are Felipe Efrain facing Arnold Quero in the bantamweight division, the newly signed Velimurad Alkhsaov facing Sean Santella in the flyweight division and World Combat Sambo Champion, Ikram Aliskerov facing Diego Gonsalez in the middleweight division.

The preliminary card features six rising sensations including the brother of UFC fighter Kevin Lee making his promotional debut in Brave Combat Federation. Keith Lee will face Jeremy Pacatiw from Team Lakay, Philippines in a bantamweight bout. Artur Guseynov will face Tarek Suleiman in a Middleweight bout and Djaim Chan will face Pato Martinez in a Lightweight bout.

The media day will be hosted at 16th August at the Royal Tulip City Center Hotel, Tangier. The official weigh-ins will take place on 17th August. The fight night will be broadcasted live through StarSat and VodaCom in Africa, Abu Dhabi Sports in the MENA region, Combate in Brazil, FloCombat in USA and Fite TV for North America and Europe. 


Full fight card: Brave 14
Full fight card: Brave 14 (Tangier, Morocco)

Main Card

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Danyel Pilo (Featherweight)

Sidney Wheeler vs. Abdoul Abdoulraguimov (Welterweight)

Felipe Efrain vs. Arnold Quero (Bantamweight)

Velimurad Alkhsaov vs. Sean Santella (Flyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Diego Gonsalez (Middleweight)


Prelims

Keith Lee vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (Bantamweight)

Artur Guseynov vs. Tarek Suleiman (Middleweight)

Djaim Chan vs. Pato Martinez (Lightweight)

Topics you might be interested in:
Brave Combat Federation Kevin Lee Jeremy Kennedy MMA/UFC News
Hari Bhagirath
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Brave 12: KHK Legacy fight card announced
RELATED STORY
Fight card announced for Brave 13: Europe Evolution in...
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation announces event in Belfast
RELATED STORY
Official Results: Brave 11 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil
RELATED STORY
Official Weigh-in Results - Brave 12: KHK Legacy
RELATED STORY
Ex-UFC fighter signed by Brave Combat Federation for Belfast
RELATED STORY
Brave 12: Eldarov claims victory 
RELATED STORY
Bali MMA Pro Team debuts at Brave Combat Federation
RELATED STORY
Mehdi Baghdad set to create a major impact at Brave 12:...
RELATED STORY
UFC: Voklan Oezdemir and Alexander Gustafsson both pull...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us