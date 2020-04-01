Fighters on UFC London card will be paid by the promotion despite cancellation of event

Athletes are concerned about receiving their payments for the events that got canceled

The likes of Marvin Vettori and Molly McCann took to social media to express their gratitude towards UFC

Poster of UFC Fight Night London

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the global economy has already taken a tumble and is staring at recession in the near future. The sports industry has taken the hardest hit due to the pandemic with events being canceled left, right and center in all corners of the world.

At a time like this, athletes are concerned about receiving their payments for the events that got canceled but if you're signed with the UFC, don't fret over it. The promotion has announced that all fighters who were scheduled to compete at UFC London on March 21 in London, England will receive payment due to the last moment cancellation because of unforeseen circumstances.

Fighters from the card like Marvin Vettori and Molly McCann took to social media to express their gratitude towards UFC for processing their payments and stated that they will be reimbursed for their preparation for the card, which was set to take place at The O2 Arena in London.

On MMA Fighting's Eurobash podcast, Nicolas Dalby, one half of the co-main event of UFC London said that the UFC will ensure that the fighters get paid soon. He mentioned that due to the ongoing scenario where many events have been postponed, there have been some problems but the promotion has been trying to take care of them as promptly as possible.

“All I know is that my manager is in dialogue with the UFC. I think what’s going on is, this is a huge situation and they had to cancel more cards. It seems like they’re taking their time and they’re doing that because they want to able to make a proper decision and not a rash, spur-of-the-moment decision. It’s taking some time and it’s a bit frustrating. The first of the month is coming up, and I’ve got bills to pay, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to be resolved in a nice way, and if it doesn’t, we’ll take it from there.”