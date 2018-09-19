Five reasons why fans should watch ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES

September 19, 2018 - Bangkok, Thailand: Following the blockbuster card in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, 22 September, the next live event from ONE Championship in Bangkok, Thailand on 6 October is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest names in the forever-expanding landscape of martial arts.

Validating its billing as the world’s largest martial arts organization in the world today, ONE Championship will highlight the best and the brightest athletes from the most prominent combat sports from across the globe such as boxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

With 14 marquee matchups slated for the trip to the bustling city of Bangkok, here are the five compelling reasons to catch ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES live.

Thailand’s national hero faces Mexico’s best

For the first-time ever on the ONE Championship stage, two outstanding pugilists will duke it out for a coveted world championship in the talented 115-pound weight class.

This past July, ONE Championship made a blockbuster announcement of entering into the sport of boxing, forming a partnership with Nakornloung Promotion (NKL) to co-promote the next title defense of Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Sor Rungvisai puts his WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on the line against Mexican challenger Iran “MagnifKO” Diaz in the main event of ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, which takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sor Rungvisai is one of the most celebrated pugilists in Thailand’s history, winning the prestigious WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on two occasions.

Holding a professional record of 46-4-1 with 41 knockouts, Sor Rungvisai is ranked No. 5 on the pound-for-pound best boxers list of Boxrec.com and No. 7 on The Ring Magazine’s rankings.

After regaining the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship in March 2017 and then successfully defending it two times, Sor Rungvisai will now defend his crown at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES against Diaz.

“This is going to be a very exciting fight. See you all at the Impact Arena. I can’t wait to climb into the ring again and showcase my talent in front of the whole world,” Sor Rungvisai promised.

On the other hand, Diaz is one of the fastest rising talents in today’s boxing scene of Mexico, a country known for its passionate adulation for pugilism.

With a boxing standing of 14-2-3 with six knockouts, Diaz’s most notable victories have come at the expense of dangerous former world champions Hernan “Tyson” Marquez and Luis Concepcion.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of Mexican boxing legends such as Ricardo Lopez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Diaz seeks to accomplish the feat of becoming Mexico’s 187th world titleholder in boxing as he is slated to challenge Sor Rungvisai for the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on 6 October.

“This is without a doubt the biggest fight in my time as a professional. I have a great team behind me helping me prepare for this. I am coming into the ring in the best shape of my life and I can’t wait to score this huge victory,” Diaz assured.

Hosting the first professional boxing bout in its seven-year history, ONE Championship has received the WBC’s endorsement for the usage of its five-rope ring, which was first unveiled at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in Manila, Philippines last April.

All bouts at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES are expected to be held inside the ONE Championship ring, including matches that are officiated under mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing rules.

