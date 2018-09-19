Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five reasons why fans should watch ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES  

Press Release
NEWS
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    19 Sep 2018, 21:12 IST

Bibiano-Fernandes-One-Bangkok-March-2018-Fights-299
Bibiano Fernandes One Bangkok March 201 Fights 299

September 19, 2018 - Bangkok, Thailand: Following the blockbuster card in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday, 22 September, the next live event from ONE Championship in Bangkok, Thailand on 6 October is absolutely stacked with some of the biggest names in the forever-expanding landscape of martial arts.

Validating its billing as the world’s largest martial arts organization in the world today, ONE Championship will highlight the best and the brightest athletes from the most prominent combat sports from across the globe such as boxing, mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

With 14 marquee matchups slated for the trip to the bustling city of Bangkok, here are the five compelling reasons to catch ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES live.

Thailand’s national hero faces Mexico’s best

For the first-time ever on the ONE Championship stage, two outstanding pugilists will duke it out for a coveted world championship in the talented 115-pound weight class.

This past July, ONE Championship made a blockbuster announcement of entering into the sport of boxing, forming a partnership with Nakornloung Promotion (NKL) to co-promote the next title defense of Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Sor Rungvisai puts his WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on the line against Mexican challenger Iran “MagnifKO” Diaz in the main event of ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES, which takes place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sor Rungvisai is one of the most celebrated pugilists in Thailand’s history, winning the prestigious WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on two occasions.

Holding a professional record of 46-4-1 with 41 knockouts, Sor Rungvisai is ranked No. 5 on the pound-for-pound best boxers list of Boxrec.com and No. 7 on The Ring Magazine’s rankings.

After regaining the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship in March 2017 and then successfully defending it two times, Sor Rungvisai will now defend his crown at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES against Diaz.

“This is going to be a very exciting fight. See you all at the Impact Arena. I can’t wait to climb into the ring again and showcase my talent in front of the whole world,” Sor Rungvisai promised.

On the other hand, Diaz is one of the fastest rising talents in today’s boxing scene of Mexico, a country known for its passionate adulation for pugilism.

With a boxing standing of 14-2-3 with six knockouts, Diaz’s most notable victories have come at the expense of dangerous former world champions Hernan “Tyson” Marquez and Luis Concepcion.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of Mexican boxing legends such as Ricardo Lopez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Diaz seeks to accomplish the feat of becoming Mexico’s 187th world titleholder in boxing as he is slated to challenge Sor Rungvisai for the WBC Super Flyweight World Championship on 6 October.

“This is without a doubt the biggest fight in my time as a professional. I have a great team behind me helping me prepare for this. I am coming into the ring in the best shape of my life and I can’t wait to score this huge victory,” Diaz assured.

Hosting the first professional boxing bout in its seven-year history, ONE Championship has received the WBC’s endorsement for the usage of its five-rope ring, which was first unveiled at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR in Manila, Philippines last April.

All bouts at ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES are expected to be held inside the ONE Championship ring, including matches that are officiated under mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing rules.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ONE Championship
Press Release
NEWS
MMA News: ONE world champion Aung La N Sang returns to...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Garry Tonon talks about his next challenge,...
RELATED STORY
ONE Super Series: 4 Exciting Striking matchups at ONE 79...
RELATED STORY
One FC: Peculiar meal leaves a big smile on Srisaket Sor...
RELATED STORY
6 Most Anticipated Fights At ONE Championship 79: Beyond...
RELATED STORY
Additional bouts announced for ONE: Pursuit of power in...
RELATED STORY
Rahul K Raju speaks about his upcoming fight against...
RELATED STORY
Another rough road for Agilan Thani: From tough childhood...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons professional wrestling fans should watch MMA
RELATED STORY
5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night 136
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us