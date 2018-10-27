5 speculative 'win-win' MMA trades

Following this week's news that the UFC and ONE Championship are on the brink of agreeing a landmark trade which would see flyweight GOAT Demetrious Johnson switch places with undefeated welterweight Ben Askren, the MMA community has been alive with speculation regarding who the two might face in their promotional debuts and what the trade might mean for the future of the sport.

Assuming the trade goes ahead, it sets an exciting precedent for Mixed Martial Arts and opens up a whole host of possibilities for future trade activity between promotions.

Let's take a look at five potential trades which would be 'win-win' situations for both the promotions and fighters involved.

#1 Stephen Thompson (UFC) for Douglas Lima (Bellator)

Douglas Lima

Let's kick things off with an unlikely but fun potential trade which would see perennial UFC welterweight contender, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson switch places with former Bellator 170lb champion Douglas "The Phenom" Lima.

With just one win in his last four UFC appearances and having twice fallen short in consecutive attempts to snatch the welterweight gold from the hands of Tyron Woodley, Thompson could benefit from a change of scenery and the chance to make a fresh title run in a new organisation.

At 35-years-old, "Wonderboy" isn't a boy anymore and as he approaches the twilight of his MMA career, you have to question if he'll be able to work his way back into title contention in the UFC. A move to Bellator, where he can already claim a win over welterweight champ Rory MacDonald, would absolutely give him that chance.

30-year-old Lima recently got back on track after losing his 170lb title to MacDonald, defeating Andrey Koreshkov in the first round of the Bellator welterweight tournament. I'll admit, this trade is pretty unlikely considering Lima is still in with a chance of recapturing his title through this tournament (along with a $1,000,000 prize courtesy of 50 Cent) but I'd love to see Lima test himself against any number of the current crop of UFC welterweights.

