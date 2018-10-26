UFC: 5 fighters with the most losses inside the Octagon

BJ Penn: Knows what it's like to win and lose inside the Octagon

November 2018 marks the 25th anniversary of the UFC's existence and the MMA powerhouse has played host to a huge number of MMA fighters in that time; many of whom have made entire careers inside the company.

For every successful fighter in the UFC, there are many more unsuccessful combatants who have attempted to ply their trade inside the Octagon to little or no success.

Surprisingly, there are many legendary fighters who have lost many, many fights inside the UFC, owing principally to their long careers in the promotion.

One such example of this is Tank Abbott. Once a dominant and feared Heavyweight title contender, the UFC 6 and Ultimate Ultimate 1996 runner-up, Abbott lost a total of 10 times inside the Octagon over the course of his two runs with the company.

In fact, despite his iconic status as one of the pioneers of the UFC, Abbot actually lost more UFC fights than he won.

Tank Abbott swings at "Cabbage" Correira at UFC 45

Another legend who has surprisingly lost 10 fights for UFC is Brazilian, Vitor Belfort.

Belfort, the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament winner and former Light-Heavyweight Champion racked up 15 wins inside the Octagon including major wins over legendary names such as Abbott, Randy Couture, Wanderlei Silva, Rich Franklin, Michael Bisping and Dan Henderson.

BJ Penn, UFC Hall of Famer and former Welterweight and Lightweight Champion, has lost his last four UFC fights and 11 in total. Despite his legendary status, his UFC record is less than stellar overall.

In the following slideshow, SK counts down the five fighters who have lost more UFC fights than anyone else in the organisation's 25-year history.

There are more than a few surprises.

=2 Tito Ortiz (11 losses)

Tito Ortiz - Had a five year winless run in UFC between 2006 and 2011

"The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" Tito Ortiz was once one of the premier performers for UFC.

Enjoying a long reign as Light-Heavyweight Champion between 2000 and 2003, Ortiz lost just three times during his first nine years with the company.

However, the wheels came off Ortiz's dominance, with the defeat versus Chuck Liddell in the main event of UFC 66 on December 30, 2006.

Ortiz drew his next fight with Rashad Evans and would not taste victory inside the Octagon again until July 2, 2011, a full five years after his previous win.

The former Light-Heavyweight Champion then lost three UFC fights in a row to Evans, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Forrest Griffin which spelled the end of his 15 year career in UFC.

Ortiz's losses totalled 11; a massive number considering the iconic Hall of Famer's reputation as one of the finest fighters of all time.

