Floyd Mayweather offers a rematch to Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has laid out the challenge to Conor McGregor after his retirement.

Is McGregor vs Mayweather II finally upon the Combat Sports World?

Mayweather and McGregor first faced-off in 2017

Much to everyone's shock in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport once again, as he took to Twitter and confirmed that he will be stepping away from the game.

Amid McGregor's third retirement in four years, his arch-rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. responded to 'The Notorious One' by offering him a rematch and claiming that he is waiting to punish the Irishman once again.

Conor McGregor recently announced that he will be stepping down from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, as the UFC superstar told ESPN that the game doesn't excite him anymore and also shared a tweet where he confirmed the news of him retiring from fighting.

McGregor's announcement caught the attention of Floyd Mayweather Jr., as the former shared an image of a retirement cake with "Happy Retirement Daddy" written on it.

In response to it, Mayweather Jr. sent a warning to McGregor, stating that if he decides to make a comeback to the sport, then the veteran Boxer will be waiting to punish the latter once again.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had this in say:

Is Mayweather vs. McGregor II on the cards?

Mayweather and McGregor first crossed paths in 2017 in a fight, which was billed as "The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History". Mayweather Jr. won the initial Boxing match, as the 11-time five-division boxing world champion got the better off the then-UFC Lightweight Champion in the 10th round, via TKO.

The fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and recorded the second-highest pay-per-view buy rate in history. With the win over the Irishman, Mayweather Jr. extended his winning streak to 50-0, surpassing the Hall of Famer, Rocky Marciano.

With Mayweather offering McGregor a rematch, it now remains to be seen if the former UFC two-division champion will return to Combat Sports or not, considering the fact that the game seemingly doesn't "excite" McGregor anymore.

Will McGregor return to Combat Sports?

A return to the UFC could very well be on the cards for Conor McGregor at some point down the road, given the right offer. A rematch against arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov has been highly discussed, however, a Floyd Mayweather rematch could be on the cards, as well.

McGregor's last professional fight was contested at UFC 246 when the former UFC Lightweight Champion defeated Donald Cerrone in the main event and that too within 40 seconds of the very first round.