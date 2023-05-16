Floyd Mayweather to receive Juneteenth-themed belt ahead of fight with mobster's grandson John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather will receive a special WBC-themed belt ahead of his next fight.

'Money' is still retired as a professional boxer but has continued to compete in exhibition matchups. The former four-division champion is now slated to face John Gotti III next month in Florida.

Since retiring from professional boxing, Mayweather has continued to box in exhibitions that allow boxing fans to enjoy Floyd’s unique and incredible talent.



Floyd Mayweather Jr. returns on June 11 against John Gotti III.

Mayweather's next opponent is more known for being the grandson of New York mobster John Gotti. However, he's since left the family business behind in favor of combat sports, accumulating a record in MMA and boxing.

Nonetheless, Floyd Mayweather will look to add more gold to his collection next month. Earlier this week, the WBC announced plans to award a special Juneteenth belt to 'Money.' as well as Robert Smith, James McNair, and Deon Taylor. The federal holiday takes place one week after the pay-per-view fight.

WBC's Mauricio Sulaimán spoke to TMZ Sports regarding the ceremonial championship. In the interview, the council's president stated:

"Juneteenth is a national holiday, and Floyd Mayweather is the best representative for success and glory through hard work and dedication. The WBC will thank and support these four great men who make life better for all every single day."

John Gotti III gives Floyd Mayweather a knockout threat

Ahead of Floyd Mayweather's return, John Gotti III has sent a message to the former champion.

The grandson of former mobster John Gotti, he's never really liked that aspect of his family history. Instead, he's decided to carve out his own legacy in the world of combat sports. In the cage, Gotti III racked up a 5-1 professional record.

However, after his first career loss as well as multiple canceled returns, he began focusing on a boxing career. Gotti III has racked up a 2-0 professional record, defeating Albert Tulley and Alex Citrowske over the last few months.

Those victories gave John Gotti III enough confidence to accept a fight against Floyd Mayweather. At their press conference last month, the former MMA fighter admitted that he grew up a fan of the boxer. However, he added:

“I’ve been following him since I was eight years old. This was my idol. This was a guy I did school projects on. It was a guy I looked up to. The fact that I’m in a position to stand across the ring from Floyd is a tremendous honor. But make no mistake, June 11, I’m bringing bad intentions to that man. I don’t care if it’s an exhibition or not. You signed to fight me, there’s no quarter. It’s kill or be killed.”

