Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla discusses MMA in Bahrain with Brave CF top brass

IPL's Rajeev Shukla with Brave CF team.

Rajeev Shukla, the former chairman of the Indian Premier League, met the president of the BRAVE Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid, in Bahrain last week to discuss Mixed Martial Arts and it's development in India.

Aside from that, the duo was joined by Mr. Mohammed Mansoor, from Exelon and Saara Group, and discussed the immediate future of BRAVE CF in India, and also talked about improvements for the cricket scene in the Kingdom of Bahrain, since Mr. Shukla has a vast background in the sport.

The organization announced that its president Mohammed Shahid recently met with Rajeev Shukla, former chairman of the IPL. The duo talked about different areas of cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain, where BRAVE CF hails from, and India, especially in sporting terms. Mr. Shukla thanked His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the visionary behind BRAVE CF and owner of the company, for all he has done for the development of martial arts in India and sports in general in Bahrain.

BRAVE CF has a deep and long-lasting relationship with India. The promotion has hosted three shows so far in the country, becoming the first global organization to organize an event in the nation. In 2020, the promotion continues to focus on the development of India and has reiterated its wish to come back after having hosted BRAVE CF 30, last November, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

According to BRAVE CF, other areas of cooperation between both countries were also discussed, although talks seem to have remained on a sporting level.

In April of 2017, India became only the fourth country to host a BRAVE Combat Federation show, as BRAVE CF 5 was held in Mumbai. Today, BRAVE CF has gone to almost 20 countries, but India seems to remain very much at the center of the promotion's plans since they have come back in 2018 and 2019 - both events took place in Hyderabad, and BRAVE CF 20 counted on the partnership with MTV India.