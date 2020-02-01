Former MMA Champion Jessica Aguilar looking for promotion to retire in

Jessica Aguilar has finally admitted that it is time for her to bring an end to her fantastic career. Talking to MMA Junkie, the former WSOF Champion and UFC fighter spoke about coming to terms with the fact that she is now going to retire.

"I know I’ve still got it and I went through a rough patch, and it’s hard to say. It’s hard to transition and say, ‘Hey, it’s time for retirement. But it’s the truth. It’s reality, and you have to face reality. It sucks, but I had my time, and it’s time for me to use that and pass it along..."

Aguilar fought in March of 2019 in her last bout for UFC. The fight ended in a loss for her, bringing her record to 20-8. The former MMA Champion has said that she wants to retire with 30 fights under her belt and wants to fight twice in 2020, and is open to fighting more if the situation allows it.

Currently, she is no longer with UFC and is open to offers. While she would not say no to returning to the UFC, she would also be open to any offer, even if it's going back to Asia.

“My goal was to have 30 fights, and I’m at 28. So it would be two fights this year, but you know: MMA.So that’s my goal. I would feel comfortable to have 30 fights, but it all depends."

Where she finally ends up going is anyone's guess at the moment, but the veteran will be looking to hang up her gloves by the end of this year.