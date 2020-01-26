Former UFC Champion Cris Cyborg creates unbelievable world record on Bellator debut

Cris Cyborg defeats Julia Budd at UFC 238

Cris Cyborg set a new world record as she finished her debut fight at Bellator with a staggering win over Julia Budd.

Dethroning the inaugural 145-pound titleholder Budd, Cyborg became the new Bellator Featherweight Champion right on her debut; and with this win, she became the only fighter to win major Championships in four different organizations - a first in the history of MMA.

Cris Cyborg creates history

Before this, Cris Cyborg had been Featherweight Champions in Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and UFC. With the win over Budd and a fourth major title, she created history, doing something that has never been done before.

The achievement, however, did not come that easy. True to her fighting style, Cyborg began to throw kicks, punches, elbows and everything else she can at her opponent in the initial stages. Budd did her part in resisting and neutralizing the increasing threat.

The second round went in the same manner. But by the middle of the third round, it became evident that constantly being pushed by Cyborg was tiring Budd out, while the former was still going strong and steady. Right before the end of third, a vicious calf kick by sent Budd down to the mat, and Cyborg wasted no time in delivering a flurry of ground-and-pound punches. However, Budd was saved by the horn this time.

She did not get as lucky in the fourth, as Cyborg finished the bout with another lethal body kick that dropped Budd to the ground for good. After three years of successful title defenses and an unbeaten streak of 11 fights, Budd was finally bested and defeated.