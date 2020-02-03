Former UFC title contender accepts 3-month USADA suspension

USADA

The tainted supplement strikes again! It's Ovince St. Preux who is the sufferer this time.

As announced by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), OSP was subjected to an out-of-competition test on the 1st of November last year and he popped for banned substances di-hydroxy-LGD-4033, ostarine, GW1516 sulfone and GW1516 sulfoxide.

The test was reviewed and OSP provided USADA with sealed containers of the supplements he was consuming. The USADA came to the conclusion that Saint Preux's supplement was indeed contaminated. The agency also announced that OSP accepted a three-month suspension, however, due to the retroactive nature of the suspension, the Light Heavyweight is now eligible to fight.

Given below is USADA's official statement:

USADA announced today that Ovince Saint Preux, of Knoxville, Tenn., has accepted a three-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for prohibited substances.

OSP last fought at Fight Night 160 in Coppenhagen in September last year against Michał Oleksiejczuk. The former UFC Light Heavyweight title contender used the tried-and-tested Von Flue choke to get a second-round submission win against his Polish opponent.

It was OSP's first win after suffering two consecutive losses and he would be looking to open his account for 2020 now that the USADA episode is behind him.