UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk will face Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231

Prathik John FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 35 // 21 Sep 2018, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joanna Jedrzejczyl(left) vs Valentina Shevchenko(right), UFC 231, Scotia Bank Arena, Toronto!

What's the story?

The co-main event for the upcoming UFC 231's title card has been fixed! The 125-pound flyweight title is up for grabs after the canceled co-main event at UFC 228. This upcoming fight is going to feature former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko. UFC 231 is going to take place in Toronto, on 8th December, at the Scotiabank Arena

In case you didn't know...

Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk sport a bit of a history that dates back to their amateur Muay Thai career. They have previously faced each other 3 times, with Shevchenko claiming victory on all three occasions. This is what Shevchenko had to say about her history with Joanna:

“We have our history with Joanna already in (Muay Thai) and now we have opportunity to start to create our history in MMA, mixed martial arts, under UFC rules,”

Jedrzejczyk and Shevchenko during their previous encounter in the Muay Thai discipline!

The Muay Thai competition history that existed between Joanna and Shevchenko doesn't seem to be bothering the former. She feels that the MMA discipline poses a different set of circumstances. This is what she had to say about the same:

“We are different fighters. We’re not gonna meet in the ring, we’re gonna meet in the Octagon so that’s the point,” she said. “It’s a different game. We’re different people now, we’re different athletes right now, we are different fighters. So there is nothing I should be concerned about.”

The heart of the matter

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been fairly dominant in the 115-pound strawweight division, excluding the two consecutive losses that he has against current strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas. However, it will be interesting to see how the former strawweight queen will fair in the flyweight category. Despite prior statements made by Joanna to stay in the strawweight division, she seems confident about her upcoming fight, as well as making her move towards a heavier weight class.

What's next?

UFC 231 promises a great deal of entertainment. The main event will belong to two fierce competitors, Max Halloway, and Brian Ortega, where Max will be looking to defend and retain his featherweight title. The co-main event will be nothing short of an intense contest as well. It will be interesting to watch the two former rivals, Joanna and Shevchenko, battle it out in a much anticipated UFC championship event.

Any early opinions or thoughts on this upcoming fight?

Leave your comments below!