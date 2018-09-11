4 best fighters in Brave Combat Federation

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 76 // 11 Sep 2018, 16:32 IST

Brave Combat Federation - The new MMA kid on the block

Brave Combat Federation was established on September 23, 2016 and is the largest MMA promotion in Bahrain.

Boasting a roster of fighters hailing from an incredible 28 different nations, the company will soon host it's 16th event, Brave 16 from the United Arab Emirates.

BCF is quickly becoming an international powerhouse having already hosted events throughout several continents in such countries as Colombia, India and Northern Island.

BCF has arrived. The following slideshow looks at the four best fighters currently on the promotion's books.

#4 Hamza Kooheji

Kooheji - The pride of Bahrain

Bahrain's superstar MMA fighter, Hamza Kooheji is a sensation in the Middle East and is one of the region's finest combatants.

Despite losing his most recent fight back in May 2018, his first for BCF, Kooheji is still well positioned to take BCF by storm.

Equally adept at wrestling, striking and submissions, Kooheji has every tool in the arsenal to make an even bigger splash in the promotion than he already has.

The 26 year old is well positioned to challenge for the Bantamweight Championship in the near future for what what would be a blockbuster match up with the current defending Champion, Stephen Loman.

One for the present and future. Koohji is here to stay.

