Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 best fighters in Brave Combat Federation

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
76   //    11 Sep 2018, 16:32 IST

Brave 
Brave Combat Federation - The new MMA kid on the block

Brave Combat Federation was established on September 23, 2016 and is the largest MMA promotion in Bahrain.

Boasting a roster of fighters hailing from an incredible 28 different nations, the company will soon host it's 16th event, Brave 16 from the United Arab Emirates.

BCF is quickly becoming an international powerhouse having already hosted events throughout several continents in such countries as Colombia, India and Northern Island.

BCF has arrived. The following slideshow looks at the four best fighters currently on the promotion's books.

#4 Hamza Kooheji

Koo
Kooheji - The pride of Bahrain

Bahrain's superstar MMA fighter, Hamza Kooheji is a sensation in the Middle East and is one of the region's finest combatants.

Despite losing his most recent fight back in May 2018, his first for BCF, Kooheji is still well positioned to take BCF by storm.

Equally adept at wrestling, striking and submissions, Kooheji has every tool in the arsenal to make an even bigger splash in the promotion than he already has.

The 26 year old is well positioned to challenge for the Bantamweight Championship in the near future for what what would be a blockbuster match up with the current defending Champion, Stephen Loman.

One for the present and future. Koohji is here to stay.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Brave Combat Federation
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
Brave Combat Federation and Mercury Sports Entertainment...
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation announces main event for Colombia
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation partners with Mercury Sports...
RELATED STORY
Official Weigh-in Results: Brave 15, Colombia
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation to return to India in 2018
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation launches global streaming platform
RELATED STORY
Combat Sambo World Champions to compete in Brave 14
RELATED STORY
Official Results: Brave 15, Colombia
RELATED STORY
Brave 15: Main Fight Card Revealed
RELATED STORY
Bubba Jenkins to go for the gold at BRAVE 16
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us