Francis Ngannou drops spine-tingling cold open for Tyson Fury fight; gets fans hyped up 

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently dropped a cold open for his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury.

After parting ways with the UFC earlier this year, Ngannou is set to take on WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the fight as 'Predator' is set to make his squared circle debut.

With just under two weeks remaining for the fight, Francis Ngannou took to Instagram to drop a spine-tingling cold open. Take a look at his post below:

Reacting to the video posted by the former UFC heavyweight champion on Instagram, fans have flooded the comment section of the post while expressing their anticipation for the fight. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Some of the most epic stuff I've watched"

"This takes the promotion to another level sooooooo goooood yesssssssss"

"Don't rush Fury. Be very patient and calculative. If you rush him. He will knock you out."

"Predator is preparing the history's knockout."

Dan Hardy gives his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Former UFC fighter Dan Hardy recently detailed the upcoming fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou while comparing it to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

According to Dan Hardy, the result may not be as clear-cut as some might think. In a recent interview with Sherdog, Hardy spoke about 'Predator's KO potential as well as the unpredictability in heavyweight fights.

Dan Hardy also compared the fight to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather and said:

"The Tyson Fury fight is as fascinating and intriguing as any other fight I've ever seen. I was heavily involved in the May/Mac fight and of course we knew McGregor's chances to beat Mayweather or even land something meaningful on him were very slim."

Hardy continued:

"The question here is if Ngannou is able to land on Tyson Fury, does Tyson get back up? This is heavyweight, it's a different thing entirely and it brings a different kind of intensity to these events...The odds are of course stacked against Ngannou but the pressure is definitely there on both sides."

Catch Dan Hardy's comments here:

