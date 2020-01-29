Frankie Edgar will compete at bantamweight in last fight on current UFC contract

With three defeats in his last four fights inside the Octagon and just one more fight remaining on his contract, is veteran fighter Frankie Edgar's UFC career well and truly over? Well, the man himself definitely begs to differ.

Making an appearance on Joe Rogan's MMA show, Edgar reflected on his recent devastating loss against 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, and revealed his plans for the future. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“Obviously, the fight with ‘Korean Zombie,’ I felt like I never got a chance to get going. He got me with a good shot. I was really down on myself. That was a tough one. Nobody takes losses well. In my head, I took the fight on short notice. But I never once took a fight and didn’t think I was going to win. I thought I was going to go in there, put this dude away, come home and enjoy Christmas. It turned out to be the opposite. It was a little depressing. You try to be nice and loving with your family, but what’s weighing over my head is I just got (expletive) TKO’d.”

Edgar was initially supposed to cut down to bantamweight for a fight against Cory Sandhagen at the UFC on ESPN+ 24 event in Raleigh which went down past Saturday but he said that when the opportunity to fight Jung came his way, he decided to pounce on it. Speaking on his future, Edgar revealed that he would love to compete at bantamweight up next.

“I’m going to go down to 135. I’m probably like 156 right now. My last fight, I was getting down to 145. I got down to 144.5. That’s only 8.5 (pounds) over where I’ve got to be to make 136. It was such an easy cut for this last time. I think late spring or early summer, (I’ll be back) at 135.”

Although he will be weighing in on his options following his next fight which is the last on his current contract with the UFC, Edgar admits he would want to finish his career in the UFC.

“It’ll be 13 years I’ve been in the UFC coming in February,” Edgar said. Money talks. But I mean, honestly, if I was being straight up, where would I want to finish my career? I do want to finish in the UFC. I got in the UFC at 5-0. I pretty much grew up here. It’d be nice to finish it here, but everything has to make sense.”