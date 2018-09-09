Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC Rumour Mill: CM Punk gives an update on his UFC future

Shubham Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
242   //    09 Sep 2018, 16:25 IST

Punk has a scoreline of 0-2 in UFC
Punk has a record of 0-2 in UFC

What's the story?

During a recent interview with 411 Mania, Punk talked about various things, including his MMA future. Despite his defeat, Punk is still training in MMA. And although he is not sure about his future in UFC, he has not stopped training.

In case you didn't know...

After not coming to terms with WWE creatives on his future, Punk walked out of WWE in 2014, disgruntled. Later, he went on to sign a multi-fight deal with UFC.

However, all didn't go according to plan and after two successive losses in two matches, it was assumed that Punk's career was all but over.

Nevertheless, fans have always been speculating about his UFC future and his return to Pro Wrestling. His recent meet and greet session hosted by Pro Wrestling Tees before the 'All In' event also was a large draw.

The heart of the matter...

After a scoreline of 0 wins and 2 successive losses, it's likely that CM Punk will be cut from the UFC roster. However, Punk has still been training in MMA. Currently, the two-time WWE Money in the Bank winner is busy in a four-week movie-shoot.

In the interview with 411 Mania, the Voice of the Voiceless said the following about another match in the UFC: “I don’t know. I’m focused on this movie right now. You’ll have to ask me when we wrap, which is in a couple weeks.”

What's next?

With CM Punk's attention on movies, his future is in the air at the moment, and what he may choose to do once the film wraps up is anyone's guess. His UFC fights have been very poor thus far, and he probably knows it, too. Because of this, another match in the octagon looks very unlikely for The Straight Edge Superstar.

TOP CONTRIBUTOR
