Frustrated Featherweight fighter calls out Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar (UFC News)

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 08, 2020

Jose Aldo and Frankie Edgar.

BJJ ace Ryan Hall is done sitting on the sidelines. The Featherweight fighter last fought in July 2019 and he is aching to get back inside the Octagon, however, as revealed by the man himself, a plethora of ranked fighters have reportedly turned down the offer to fight him.

'The Wizard' took to his Instagram handle and sent out a message in which he called out Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo.

Hall praised Edgar and Aldo for their courage and added that he looked up to the veterans ever since he saw their first fight. He laid down the gauntlet and stated that he is willing to step up at any time to face either of the two future Hall of Famers.

“Never thought I’d have to go this route, but then again, I also never imagined a laundry list of ranked professional tough guys turning down a fight with a skinny, blinky kid from the suburbs… Frankie Edgar and Jose Aldo are two people for whom courage won’t ever be an issue and it’s for that reason I have looked up to both since I first saw them compete years ago. Maybe one of them would be willing to step in to show everybody else how it’s done? Pick the time and place, boys. I’ll be there.”

Ryan Hall found his way into the UFC via The Ultimate Fighter Series in which he faced Artem Lobov in his first fight. His big-time promotional debut came against BJ Penn at UFC 232 in December 2018 in a fight that he won with the heel hook submission.

Hall last fought Darren Elkins in July last year and notched up a unanimous decision win over his American counterpart.

Hall (8-1) is on an 8-fight win streak and is currently ranked #14 in the Featherweight division.