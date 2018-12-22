Geje Eustaquio defends ONE Flyweight World Championship against Adriano Moraes at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT in Manila

Reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio of the Phiippines returns to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines to defend his title for the first time against two-time champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT on 25 January 2019.

Eustaquio and Moraes are set to do battle for a third time inside the ONE cage, with each man owning a victory over the other.

Back in 2014, Moraes drew first blood by submitting Eustaquio in just two rounds to capture the inaugural ONE Flyweight World Championship.

Four years later, it was Eustaquio, who emerged victorious, defeating Moraes via split decision to dethrone the two-time flyweight king.

Since their first encounter, Eustaquio and Moraes have had varying career trajectories.

After defeating the Team Lakay standout in their first dance, Moraes went 5-2, which included a title loss to Kairat Akhmetov. Moraes would later regain the title and then defend it against Eustaquio’s teammate in Danny Kingad.

Eustaquio on the other hand went 5-3 since his first meeting with Moraes, which included an interim title win over Akhmetov, and of course the title win over Moraes in the rematch.

The title rematch will likely have implications in the upcoming ONE Flyweight tournament which begins at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan on 31 March 2019.

