×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Geje Eustaquio defends ONE Flyweight World Championship against Adriano Moraes at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT in Manila

Press Release
NEWS
News
12   //    22 Dec 2018, 07:26 IST

Reigning ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio of the Phiippines returns to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines to defend his title for the first time against two-time champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT on 25 January 2019.

Eustaquio and Moraes are set to do battle for a third time inside the ONE cage, with each man owning a victory over the other.

Back in 2014, Moraes drew first blood by submitting Eustaquio in just two rounds to capture the inaugural ONE Flyweight World Championship.

Four years later, it was Eustaquio, who emerged victorious, defeating Moraes via split decision to dethrone the two-time flyweight king.

Since their first encounter, Eustaquio and Moraes have had varying career trajectories.

After defeating the Team Lakay standout in their first dance, Moraes went 5-2, which included a title loss to Kairat Akhmetov. Moraes would later regain the title and then defend it against Eustaquio’s teammate in Danny Kingad.

Eustaquio on the other hand went 5-3 since his first meeting with Moraes, which included an interim title win over Akhmetov, and of course the title win over Moraes in the rematch.

The title rematch will likely have implications in the upcoming ONE Flyweight tournament which begins at ONE: A NEW ERA in Tokyo, Japan on 31 March 2019. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ONE Championship
Press Release
NEWS
Lightweight and Flyweight Tournaments highlight ONE’s...
RELATED STORY
Three world title bouts and highly-anticipated debuts...
RELATED STORY
Five reasons why fans should watch ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES  
RELATED STORY
Brandon Vera hopes Alliance Training Center can develop...
RELATED STORY
New ONE Championship athlete Eddie Alvarez ready to test...
RELATED STORY
ONE Championship News: Miesha Tate named Vice President...
RELATED STORY
ONE Championship signs female athlete Bi Nguyen
RELATED STORY
Joshua Pacio earns ONE Strawweight World Championship...
RELATED STORY
One Championship: Predictions and picks for Conquest of...
RELATED STORY
One FC News: Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez set for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us