Geje Eustaquio Vows to Become World Champion Once Again

Team Lakay veteran and former ONE Flyweight World Champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio went 2-2 on the year, finishing with a scintillating knockout victory over Finland’s Toni Tauru back in November.

But the biggest takeaway for the 30-year-old in 2019 is how can bounce back from painful defeats.

“You win some, and you learn some. 2019 has been a roller coaster for me,” Eustaquio said.

“One of the biggest blows I received was losing my world title and losing in my country. I know that God is good, and my faith in him, along with my hard work, allowed me to win a couple of my matches.”

Known as one of the pillars of Team Lakay and a pioneer of Philippine mixed martial arts, Eustaquio has long enjoyed success in ONE Championship. But his biggest success of the year, according to Eustaquio, is learning the lessons he needed to further advance his career.

“I learned that I could do anything if I put my mind into it,” Eustaquio said.

“Life is full of ups and downs, and I need to accept the losses, learn from them, and move on with life. I need to keep on learning and training. There is no shortcut to success; it all involves hard work.”

Before he gets back on the horse however, Eustaquio is looking forward to spending some good rest and relaxation to cap off 2019. He plans to spend the time he has with his loved ones, and then get right back in training once the holidays are over.

“Holidays are meant to be spent with family, and that is what I will be doing,” Eustaquio said.

“I want to spend as much time as I can with my family because they are the most important people in my life. I don’t have any concrete plans as to what we will be doing, but we will do it together.”

Eustaquio promises fans that he will become World Champion once again and that his march to the top begins this January.

“Fans can expect me to do my best in every match I participate in until I become a world champion again,” Eustaquio concluded.

“It will be a tough challenge, but as long as I have my God, family, and team beside me, nothing is impossible.”