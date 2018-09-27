UFC News: Georges St-Pierre eyeing the winner of Khabib-Conor mega fight?

What's the story?

UFC 229 promises to fulfill the expectations of many hungry MMA fans with the main title card belonging to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Although the anticipation for this big matchup is continually on the rise, fight fans are also keenly keeping an eye on former welterweight great, Georges St-Pierre.

After being on the winning side of a middleweight title bout against former champion, Michael Bisping, GSP is eyeing a comeback but assures that it will not be before his health is a hundred percent.

In case you didn't know...

GSP is currently undergoing treatment for a complication called Ulcerative Colitis, a complication that he feels was a result of his previous fight against Michael Bisping.

He believes that him suffering from the Ulcerative Colitis could be because of him moving up from his usual welterweight category, to the middleweight category.

Although he hasn't graced the Octagon since November 2017, he feels he is making considerable progress towards recovery. This is what he had to say about his recovery process and also, his decreased dependency on medication:

“I’m dosing down the medication that I have. The medication is anti-inflammatory, so you have to dose it down. Not in one shot, you can’t stop in one shot, but I’m dosing it down every month and soon it will be past, a story of the past. As it goes right now, pretty much all of the symptoms are almost gone.”

The heart of the matter

GSP has made it rather clear to the MMA world that he isn't looking to return until and unless he is a fit, fine and ready to go. When asked about his comeback fight, this is what the welterweight fighter had to say:

“I don’t want any contract to fight somebody right now,” St-Pierre said, “because the minute you sign a contract, the mental warfare starts, and stress is something that amplifies everything. So I want to make sure I deal with it, I take care of it, and when everything will be finished, I will be able to look forward. My health is the most important thing for me.

“But I’m absolutely not closing the door on fighting again. I’m keeping the door open. When I close it, then people will know. But right now it’s held open.”

What's next?

GSP has shown some interest of late to shed some weight and move to the lightweight category.

He also didn't fail to mention that he is comfortable at his current weight at a 183 pounds. He says the weight cut to the 155-pound category is a healthy trickle down and not to mention, very much realizable.

There have been recent talks going around about GSP eyeing the winner of the Khabib-Conor fiesta, but with that being said, it will be interesting to see how he copes with the weight cut.

Any early predictions on who could be GSP's next opponent? Leave your comments below!