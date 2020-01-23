Georges St-Pierre's coach thinks Conor McGregor should compete for a new title against Nate Diaz

R. Nath
Published Jan 23, 2020

UFC 202: Diaz v McGregor 2

After Conor McGregor's win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246, the doors have blown open to what could be next for him. One thing is for sure, MMA is a lot more exciting with Conor McGregor in it.

One name that has somewhat been overlooked in the aftermath of all this is Nate Diaz. Diaz, who last competed for the BMF title at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden, indicated afterward that he was done for good.

However, there's no telling what could happen and a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz is something that everyone would like to see at some point in time. Georges St-Pierre's coach Firas Zahabi spoke on his YouTube Channel (H/T BloodyElbow.com), agreeing with Michael Bisping on the idea of doing McGregor vs Diaz 3:

“I love that idea (of Conor McGregor) fighting Nate Diaz again at 170 or 155. Either way, it doesn’t bother me, even a catchweight, 165. Why not start a new title, a new belt, a new championship title?”

He suggested that it could be in the highly-demanded 165-pound division for a new title:

“Super lightweight, 165, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz. I would tune in. I think a five rounder with a belt on the line to settle this epic trilogy fight would be phenomenal. I would love to see that fight. I think it’s a great, great possibility.”

We certainly agree with the sentiment, but perhaps it's not the best time to do Diaz vs McGregor 3. Diaz is coming off a loss and nobody knows when he'll return - or if he will, for that matter.

Dana White wants McGregor to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, though many feel that the Irishman hasn't done enough to earn a title shot - including the Russian Champion himself. Either way, time will tell what's next for McGregor. He'll be standing by as a possible replacement for UFC 249 should Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson pull out.

He reportedly doesn't even believe the fight will happen due to the history of that bout being canceled on four different occasions. As for Diaz, he'll probably have to wait it out for a while longer.