Georges St. Pierre shares an inspirational message with fans

Georges St. Pierre took to Instagram and explained to fans how failures helped him improve.

Georges St. Pierre in the social media post opened up in detail about his failures and how it helped him get better.

UFC 217: Bisping v St-Pierre

Georges St. Pierre is, in general terms, regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. A two divisional champion, Georges St. Pierre holds one of the most decorated resumes in the history of MMA which includes wins over the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Micahel Bisping, former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz, two-weight UFC champion B.J Penn and former interim-UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit.

Georges St. Pierre has had an inspirational journey in the sport of MMA. His legendary losses to Matt Huges and Matt Serra and the way he bounced back from them is a grand tale in itself. When Georges St. Pierre in 2013 announced that he was done with the sport and said he was taking a break, most thought he was then in itself one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. However, as time flew by and holding two belts became a statement, Georges St. Pierre returned.

Georges St. Pierre decided to return to the sport and challenge then UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping for the title. Georges St. Pierre was an underdog in the fight and despite that, he won the title. His legend just became grander.

Georges St. Pierre explains how failures became one of his greatest teachers

Now Georges St. Pierre decided to share the reason why he has managed to achieve this level of success in the first place. He explained it to his fans in an inspirational and moving speech on Instagram that he never really came first in any of his early tournaments. He explained how he lost a lot and how with every loss he suffered he learned something new. Georges St. Pierre said,

"I have had an incredible journey as a professional athlete. It all started must differently than it ends. Did you know that I lost more than half of my fights against the school bullies? I never won gold in point karate competition. When I had my first jiu-jitsu class I got tapped out five times in five minutes by a guy that I outweighed by like 30lbs. It broke me mentally so badly that at the time I wanted to quit everything right there on the spot. In my first wrestling competition in the United States, I got pinned in less than a minute in my first match. It really sucks to lose sometimes. Some experience can be taught, others need to be lived in order to improve. And I learned in my life for me that failure was my greatest teacher of all. Have a good weekend"

The fact that someone as successful as him decided to share some of his failure stories should inspire a section of fans.