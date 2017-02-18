5 Fights in the UFC for Georges St-Pierre's return

Let's take a look at GSP's options now that he's back in the UFC...

by Sukhmeet Sandhu Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 21:40 IST

The stage is set, the timing is right for the legend to grace the octagon once again

If you are an MMA fan, you know who Georges St Pierre is. Being the 2 time UFC Welterweight Champion with a shocking 9 straight title defenses, St.Pierre was an unstoppable force in one of the deepest and most competitive weight divisions in the sport of MMA.

After having a somewhat anti climactic end to his run in the UFC after being on the winning end of an extremely controversial decision win against a now declining phenom in Johnny Hendricks, it seemed very hard to get GSP back in the octagon.

While it has certainly took the UFC a lot of negotiation and GSP a long time to make up his mind, in the end, it has now been confirmed that after a long and tedious to and fro negotiating cold battle, the UFC and GSP have been able to come to a mutually profitable agreement.

While this is a very exciting news for MMA fans around the world, Let's not underestimate the current landscape in welterweight, middleweight or even lightweight divisions. The competition is stiffer than ever. The lack of star power may have helped GSP's return but nothing is going to be easy once he's back in the octagon.

Let's quickly take a look at GSP's potential options for a super fight marking his much awaited return.

#5 Michael Bisping

There’s no denying Michael Bisping’s warrior spirit (credits: mmafighting.com)

This has been a fight that has been talked about much lately, it seems as if the fact that Bisping is now the champion has made everyone entertain the possibility of any and every super fight that could possibly be made.

After facing an undeserving and old Dan Henderson for the Middleweight title earlier this year and now being able to entertain the possibility of a fight against the greatest welterweight of all time, Michael Bisping has become a living and breathing fantasy MMA character.

The prospect of having the 4th fighter to win a UFC title in two different weight divisions would be another huge feather in the cap for an already legendry St.Pierre. The UFC has already shown bias towards fighters who could make this a reality in Anthony Pettis and Holy Holm, although both of them failed to materialize this dream in their respective fights.

While imagining a showdown between a veteran in Bisping and GSP sounds like a promising affair, it is not one without hard impending consequences.

If this match comes to fruition, GSP would be jumping Jacare Souza, Yoel Romero and even a highly likely contender in Gegard Mousasi.

Not to mention the fact that he will actually need to fight one of the top contenders later which sounds like a herculean task considering the size and power disadvantage for GSP. So does this option really make sense? It is still too soon to tell.