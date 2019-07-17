Greatest strength for every One Champion

The 15 athletes who hold ONE Championship titles are all multi-talented athletes with a variety of skills at their disposal. However, each of them has a dominant base skill. Here is a look at the greatest strength of every champion on the ONE roster.

Stamp Fairtex

So far in Stamp Fairtex’s career, she has not scored a high volume of knockouts. However, the 21-year-old ONE Atomweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion have remained undefeated mostly because of her tremendous cardio and pace. Opponents such as Janet Todd, and most recently Alma Juniku, have had difficulty maintaining the same strike output as the champion throughout their bouts. Stamp is a lot of things, but none more than a cardio queen.

Angela Lee

Over time, Angela Lee has rounded out her mixed martial arts game. However, the base skill that is still her bread and butter is grappling and submissions. Few competitors are as comfortable on the ground as the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion. She has a variety of ways to submit opponents and maintain top control. As her striking continues to improve, Lee may become even more unstoppable.

Xiong Jing Nan

Ask anyone what Xiong Jing Nan's best qualities are before her win over Lee at ONE: A NEW ERA, and they would have said it was her striking power. After watching the ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion launch one of the greatest comebacks in recent mixed martial arts history to score a fifth-round TKO win over Lee, fans are convinced her best quality is her resolve. It's tough to point to an intangible as an athlete’s best attribute, but it's fitting for Xiong.

Joshua Pacio

It's easy to forget Joshua Pacio is still so young. At 23 years old, he has already had 17 professional bouts, and he's won in several ways. The ONE Strawweight World Champion can be a dynamic striker, but it is his penchant for the rare and unexpected submission that is his greatest weapon. Seven of his 14 wins have come by submission, and the maneuvers have run the gamut from hammerlocks to rear-naked chokes and guillotines.

Petchdam Petchyindee Academ

Without question, explosiveness is Petchdam's best attribute as a striker, but the Thai warrior's length is a weapon that gives opponents the most trouble when they are in the ring with the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion. Quite simply, he is in striking range to land before most of his foes, and it makes him all the more dangerous.

Jonathan Haggerty

Haggerty is a phenomenal athlete, so obviously, there is a lot to like about the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion's skill set. His boxing is excellent, but the attribute that sets him apart from others in the division is his balance. During body clashes, and even when his kicks are caught, he not only remains on his feet but is almost always still in a good position to threaten his opponent with his offense. That's what he used to dethrone the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Adriano Moraes

The ONE Flyweight World Champion last competed in January when he put a stamp on his rivalry with Geje Eustaquio with a unanimous-decision win. Moraes is a difficult athlete to catch in a compromising position. He's slick on the feet, and his mastery of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu makes him one of the toughest outs in the organization. Both are excellent skills, but it’s Moraes' submission game that makes him dangerous.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

As one of the Top 5 pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighters in the world, Nong-O is another martial artist with a list of physical skills, but it's his genius-level fight I.Q. that brings all of his talents together. Only a few can make adjustments on the fly quite like Nong-O.

Bibiano Fernandes

As one of the longest-reigning champions in ONE history, Fernandes has established himself as a legend. The proud Brazilian is a Jiu-Jitsu coach for athletes like Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson, so it's no mystery what his No. 1 skill is in competition. Go to the ground with the ONE Bantamweight World Champion at your own risk.

Martin Nguyen

The Situ-Asian does so many things well. Nguyen's submission game is solid, but it's the ONE Featherweight World Champion's dynamic striking capabilities that have provided the signature moments in his career. One-punch knockouts of Marat Gafurov, Eduard Folayang, and Narantungalag Jadambaa have won or defended championships. He is one of the most exciting competitors in the sport.

Regian Eersel

With a game similar to Petchdam, Eersel is a punishing striker. His length is still his greatest asset as the great Nieky Holzken found out when Eersel defeated him to become the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion. Eersel will be a tough man to dethrone.

Christian Lee

Despite his youth, Lee has already matched his sister's accomplishments by becoming a world champion. Christian Lee is excellent on the ground, just like Angela, but there is another quality that he possesses that led to his title-winning performance: his relentlessness. The ONE Lightweight World Champion’s never-quit attitude supersedes his talent.

Zebaztian Kadestam

Nasty is the word most likely to be used to describe Kadestam. The ONE Welterweight World Champion does tons of damage with his knees, elbows, kicks, and punches. These strikes come from all different angles, standing, on the ground and in the clinch. Easily, Kadestam's comprehensive striking is his best attribute.

Aung La N Sang

Arguably the biggest star in the promotion, Aung La is a marvel. The reigning ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion have shown excellent resiliency throughout his career, but what stands out most is his power. Aung La lands with absolute ferocity with his strikes. Very few opponents can stand up to Aung La's power.

Brandon Vera

The ONE Heavyweight World Champion is a finishing machine. Every bout Vera had with ONE has ended by way of stoppage. His striking ability is the next level, so it's pretty easy to identify that part of his game as his best attribute.