Hakeem Dawodu picks the two most exciting stylistic matches in the UFC featherweight division for him

Hakeem Dawodu has picked the two most exciting stylistic matches in the UFC featherweight division for him.

Shedding light upon the same, Hakeem Dawodu revealed that Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski are the two matchups that’d be great for him stylistically.

We recently caught up with rising UFC featherweight star, Hakeem Dawodu, and spoke to him on multiple topics. One of the most notable topics addressed by Dawodu during the interview was the aforementioned matchups that he believes would be exciting for him in the UFC featherweight division.

Regarding whom he’d love to fight, Hakeem Dawodu stated:

“Whom I'd love to fight? I'd love to fight, you know, Max Holloway, I think. You know, that's a great fight. I really think stylistically we match up really good. And with the champ, Alex Volkanovski, I think that's a great matchup stylistically for me and physically for me. So, yeah, those are two fights, I really do love (and) I think would be really fun.” (*Kindly credit Sportskeeda if you use the interview and/or quotes)

Hakeem Dawodu opined that a fight between him and former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway would be great. Dawodu noted that he truly believes that he and Holloway match up really well from a stylistic perspective.

Additionally, Hakeem Dawodu also named reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as an opponent he’d like to fight. ‘Mean’ Hakeem pointed out that a fight against Volkanovski would be a great matchup for him, both stylistically and physically.

Max Holloway (left); Alexander Volkanovski (right)

Hakeem Dawodu emphasized that these are the two fights that he’d really love to compete in and that these two fights would be really fun.

Hakeem Dawodu aims to emerge victorious at UFC 263 and continue his journey to UFC featherweight gold

Movsar Evloev (left); Hakeem Dawodu (right)

In the lead-up to his featherweight bout that’ll take place at UFC 263 on June 12th, 2021, Hakeem Dawodu has consistently maintained that he aims to dominate and defeat his foe. Dawodu is looking to work his way into the UFC featherweight title picture, an important step of which comes when he faces a formidable foe at UFC 263.

Standing as a roadblock in his path to victory at UFC 263 is undefeated Russian MMA stalwart Movsar Evloev. Dawodu’s last fight was a split decision win over Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 253 (September 2020). Meanwhile, Evloev’s most recent fight was a split decision win over Nik Lentz at UFC 257 (January 2021).

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev fight at UFC 263? Sound off in the comments.

