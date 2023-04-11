Halil Amir reveals his ‘most dangerous’ weapons: “I always come for a finish”

Turkish standout Halil Amir is gunning for a knockout every time he steps inside the cage.

That will be no different on April 21 when he returns to the Circle for a co-main event clash with undefeated debutant Maurice Abevi. Making his sophomore appearance under the ONE Championship banner, Amir is riding an eight-fight undefeated streak with seven of those victories coming by way of KO. That includes a second-round finish of Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September.

Before he attempts to secure win number nine, Halil Amir spoke with ONE Championship, detailing the weapons that have made him one of the biggest prospects in mixed martial arts.

“I am well-rounded, but I’m a striker at heart,” Amir said. “My knees and kicks are my most dangerous weapons. I always come for a finish, so far getting it in all of my fights – mostly by way of knockout.”

Amir will face an incredibly tough test at ONE Fight Night 9 when he goes into battle with Maurice Abevi, a 23-year-old Swiss standout who, like his opponent, boasts an undefeated record backed by a 100% finish rate. Competing exclusively on the regional scene in Germany, Abevi has amassed an impressive 6-0 record, with three knockouts and three submissions under his belt.

Being a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blue belt, Abevi has shown proficiency on the ground to complement his next-level striking. Training at the legendary Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand, Abevi will look to show off his well-rounded skill set at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Halil Amir vs. Maurice Abevi, plus all the action from ONE Fight Night 9 live and free in U.S. primetime on April 21.

