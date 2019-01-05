×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Han Zi Hao Aims for Greatness at ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS in Bangkok

Press Release
NEWS
News
12   //    05 Jan 2019, 10:55 IST

23-year-old Chinese kickboxer Han Zi Hao has just been thrust in the biggest bout of his professional career. ONE Championship recently announced that he would be facing Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in the main event of ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS, set for 16 February at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

But not only is Han facing a martial artist the caliber of Nong-O, the bout will also be for the inaugural ONE Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight World Title.

Before joining ONE Championship, Han knocked out the likes of Petchboonchuay FA Group, which drew the attention of the world’s largest martial arts organization. After joining a mass of elite strikers in the ONE Super Series fold, Han was looking to make waves.

He was ONE Super Series’ most active competitor in 2018, scoring three victories including two knockouts. He began his streak in September by dominating Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios. He knocked Mikkios down several times en route to an impressive unanimous decision victory.

The former Top King Muay Thai World Champion then returned to action against Ryan “The Filipino Assassin” Jakiri in October, knocking out his opponent emphatically and then scoring another impressive 99-second technical knockout of Azwan Che Wil a month later.

Han’s victories took the Mad Muay Thai Gym representative’s record to 60-15, and marked the 23-year-old as one of the fastest rising stars in striking martial arts.

Despite being such a young age, Han has already been pursuing his martial arts dreams for over a decade. He began his journey with sanda in his native China at the age of 12, then moved to Bangkok the following year in pursuit of the world’s best Muay Thai training.

Han has lived in Thailand for over 10 years now, training and competing in Muay Thai while building an impressive record facing some of the biggest names competing in the ring today. He is thrilled to have the chance to showcase his skills on the global stage, and intends to capture his biggest World Championship in short order.

Now, Han is faced with the opportunity to leave an indelible mark on the Muay Thai world. If he can defeat Nong-O, he will become known as the best Muay Thai bantamweight in the world.

Advertisement

He is up against the odds, having to face a legend in Muay Thai, in Nong-O’s homeland of Thailand.

Holding the prestigious ONE World Title is a distinct honor bestowed only upon those truly deserving of the accolade, and Han is ready to claim greatness.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ONE Championship Press Release
Press Release
NEWS
One Championship: Predictions and picks for Conquest of...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Amnuaysirichoke Vs Himanshu Kaushik fight...
RELATED STORY
ONE: Kingdom Of Heroes Registers 25 Million Viewers
RELATED STORY
Busy 2019 ahead for ONE Championship with 45 events planned
RELATED STORY
CEO Chatri Sityodtong sees ONE potentially being bigger...
RELATED STORY
Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy out to make an even bigger...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: ONE: HEART OF THE LION Update, ONE headed to...
RELATED STORY
ONE Super Series Featherweight Grand Prix set for 2019
RELATED STORY
Demetrious Johnson plans to be the best in ONE Championship
RELATED STORY
Opponent change no issue for ONE Strawweight World...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us