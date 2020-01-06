Han Zi Hao wants an emphatic victory to kickstart his 2020 before Chinese New Year

For Han Zi Hao, there would be no better start to 2020 than by claiming victory at ONE: A NEW TOMORROW.

The 24-year-old meets Mehdi Zatout on 10 January from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand in Muay Thai action at bantamweight.

“This fight will be my first big fight in 2020, so I think I have to win,” Han said.

“Give myself a big welcome gift in 2020 and go back to my home for the Chinese New Year holiday.”

A native of Zhengzhou, China, Han challenged Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship early in 2019.

He rebounded with a second-round knockout over Andrew Miller at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST before finishing out the year with a close decision setback to Kongsak PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym.

With over 50 wins in his career and the experience of going the distance for the ONE World Title to this credit, Han believes now is the time to make another move towards the top.

“I did not have as many fights (in 2019) as before, so I did have more time to focus on myself and improve myself,” he said.

“However, it took time, so there is always a price to pay. As 2020 approaches, I will strive to improve my shortcomings, do my best and not let my fans down.

“I hope to improve to another level. I want to win in every fight and my final goal is to get the World Title.”

Throughout his career, the Mad Muay Thai Gym Han has shown a knack for the excitement, including back-to-back first-round finishes in 2018 to earn his title shot. This will mark his eighth time competing in the ONE Super Series, where he holds four victories.

Han believes he can take advantage of one area in the bout with Zatout, a WBC and ISKA World Champion.

“He is a very great fighter,” he said.

“In order to greatly respect him, I will show him all my skills, prepare 100 percent and will give all my strength in the fight. His style is very flexible, but I feel his Thai boxing style is still not very pure, so I think I am better than him in Thai boxing.”

As for how the bout goes, Han did not reveal much, saying “This will be a secret - just wait and see.”

ONE: A NEW TOMORROW features Rodtang Jitmuangnon defending his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jonathan Haggerty, along with Stamp Fairtex continuing her climb in mixed martial arts against Puja Tomar.