Han Zi Hao will not stop winning until given a title shot

Han Zi Hao

Han Zi Hao believes that his friends and fans are in for a treat when he performs back in Shanghai, China on 15 June at ONE: LEGENDARY QUEST.

Though he failed to secure victory in his challenge for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title earlier this year, he was able to stand toe-to-toe with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for five rounds.

Equipped with lessons and experience from his loss to Nong-O, Han is confident that he is ready to face Andrew “Maddog Fairtex” Miller as he begins his climb once more.

“After the [Nong-O] match, the feelings in my heart have grown because I know that I have reached the level required to challenge for the golden belt,” Han said.

“I will take my next match seriously, but I will be more relaxed in the ring because I know my ability is enough to fight for the World Title. My goal is still to be able to take the ONE Championship belt in my category as soon as possible.”

The first athlete standing in his way of another title shot is the Scotsman who recently outperformed “Jordan Boy” Mohammed Bin Mahmoud with a unanimous decision win. The performance of “Maddog Fairtex” displayed during ONE: FOR HONOR reminded Han how tough his foes will be on his journey to the top.

His punches and kicks have already been proven to be highly effective, but the Mad Muay Thai Gym representative revealed that they will be more menacing next Saturday.

“He has the same kind of toughness as Thai men, and his Muay Thai skills are very good – his punches, kicks, and clinching – because he has been training in Thailand for a long time,” Han said.

“Because I’m fighting someone taller, it’s best if I can hit him with a power shot and KO him. His range is longer than mine, so I have enhanced my defense, too – blocking, dodging and footwork. This may be a tough fight, but I am confident I can knock him out. I have enhanced my punches, but for sure, I have to improve more.”

The morale and motivation of the top King Muay Thai Champion from Henan is at an all-time high knowing that a lot of his family, friends, and fans will be showing him support at the Baoshan Arena.

“I think I will be emotional because I am sure I have a lot of friends there on event night,” Han concluded.

“When they know [I am competing] in Shanghai, they ask for tickets one after the other. Many friends will come and support me, so I think I will do very, very well. I want to let the entire world of combat sports know the power from Muay Thai in China cannot be underestimated. I will let you see the pride of Muay Thai in China.”