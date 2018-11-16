Exclusive: Hardeep Rai speaks about Brave 18, Cian Cowley & More.

Hardeep "Havoc" Rai.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is all set to host the biggest Martial art event of the year in Khalifa Sports City Arena. The home of BRAVE CF has witnessed some high-level combat action this week during the Brave International Combat Week which also hosts the 2018 IMMAF-WMMAA World Championships.

But what we witnessed is just the tip of the iceberg, Brave 18 will take place tomorrow with some high-level combatants squaring off against each other. Which also comprises of taking care of some unfinished business between two promising fighters in the Brave welterweight roster. The 2016 IMMAF World Championships witnessed Cian Cowley from Ireland and Hardeep "Havoc" Rai from the United Kingdom sharing the bronze medal in the welterweight division.

BRAVE 18 will provide another set for the showdown between the welterweight medalists to break the tie to 1 finds the best man among them. The Indian-English prospect Hardeep Rai is coming to this fight after a fantastic win in the inaugural edition of Mike Tysons Kumite League in India and he is excellent shape to take on the SBG prospect Cian Cowley one more time.

I got an opportunity to speak with Hardeep Rai ahead of this historic matchup in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Here are the excerpts of our conversation.

It's your 4th fight for BRAVE CF. How good is the Bahraini promotion for young talents like you?

It's an excellent breeding ground for young talents and it gives a lot of young talents an opportunity to fight on a big show and get familiar with what it's like to be on big shows. The whole production is very professional about it and they have a lot of talent, them scouting people out of IMMAF is one of the smartest things ever because, obviously IMMAF, you have the best amateurs in the world fighting and competing. So I feel that they are way ahead of the game and no one else is scouting young talents like that as a promotion. So they are building and they are giving them media exposure and big fights on big cards. They are a very good promotion and I'm happy to be with them.

Cian Cowley is an excellent striker and an IMMAF veteran just like you. He is also the training partner of Conor McGregor. How excited are you for this matchup.

Of course, I'm very excited. That's the reason why I took this fight, they offered me the fight and I was very excited about it. I wanna beat him, its gonna put my name out there, a lot more. Plus the fact that it's the biggest card of BRAVE CF this year. So I'm very excited.

You had a brilliant win against a very offensive striker at the inaugural edition if Kumite. How was the experience of fighting in a Hexagon ring with slippery canvas floor? Do you prefer fighting at the ring or a cage?

It doesn't really matter, Ring, Cage, Mat or Whatever. It's just the fight and I don't care where we are. But, of course, you have to be aware. I am obviously way more familiar with a cage than a hexagonal ring. So you just have to be aware. I feel like my opponent didn't really think about that too much, and you saw how I dominated the clinches up against the ropes. I think I prefer fighting in the cage, you can implement a lot more techniques. And there is always the risk of falling out of the ring, so I don't really see the point of it. Therefore I prefer fighting in the cage.

You submitted your last opponent with a Von Flue Choke. Any prediction for this fight?

Expecting excellent performance by myself and a quick finish.

How was training in Alberque? Was this a striking intensive camp?

I've been training in Alberquiue for a long time. Three and a half years I've been training here. As always it's been excellent, it's the best gym in the world, the best athletes the best coaches. What we are doing is just way ahead and it was an intensive camp with striking, wrestling and Jiu-jitsu and I'm ready to go right now but I have to wait another week.

JW Fighter Career Highlight: Hardeep “Havoc” Rai 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @hardeepraimma

- 11-2 Amateur MMA

- 3-1 Professional MMA

- All Pro wins are finishes

- BJJ Purple Belt

- Fighting for Brave Combat Federation

- London Open IBJJF Gold

- English Champion BJJ

Donald Cerrone recently lashed out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy on JRE, accusing Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn of gross mismanagement. As someone who has witnessed the ground realities what's your take on this situation?

To be honest, I don't think it's my place to say anything and this is an issue between Cowboy and Mike Winkeljohn, and he is the head coach so I have to respect him.

What's your take on the SBG camp and Cian's involvement in crashing into the Barclays center and causing the subsequent Melee. Have you ever been a Conor Fan?

What's my take? I don't know. He obviously followed McGregor and did what he was doing. So it kinda assures me about him. And can't deny It's been crazy what Conor has done for the sport.

Conor McGregor & Cian Cowley Arranged In Brooklyn Criminal Court

You are a big fan of Rogan and Joey. How much of an influence was Rogan and crew in your life and combat sports?

Huge-Huge fan of Joe Rogan and Joey Diaz, both of them. Man, of course, it's had a huge impact on my life. I've been listening to that podcast since even before I started doing MMA. Since I was 15 years or so. To be open to different perspectives and have your mind opened at such a young age with different ideas and stuff, it's very influential. And I appreciate it and I've learned a lot from listening to it.

Pakistan recently hosted BRAVE 17 with a lot of homegrown talents showcasing some high-level MMA. Ever contemplated the possibility of a matchup against a Pakistani fighter? An "India Vs Pakistan" fight would be huge in this part of the world.

I would definitely be interested in it. That sounds great and I am always down to fight and always down for a challenge. I have never said no to a fight. And an "India Vs Pakistan" would be huge. And Brave got an India card coming up. So who knows we might see that potential.

You are in your early twenties and is already a big name in MMA. If you make it into the UFC, Which flag would you represent? India, UK or both?

Recently I have had a lot of hate from Indian fans, sending me comment posts and direct messages and stuff. Asking me Why I'm carrying India flag and not the UK flag and vice versa. I don't know if its hate but just negativity from that. So from now on, I'm not carrying any flag into the ring because, I'm born in the UK, my grandparents were born in India, I pretty much live and train in America.

So flags and stuff doesn't really make sense unless you are born in a country raised in that country and train there. I am all over the place, but hopefully, I will have fans from all these places. I have fans from India, I have fans in the UK and in Alberqueque. I won't be carrying any flags but I will be representing England when I fight and clearly, by looking at me you can tell I'm not English. So if anyone does some research they can tell that I am from an Indian or Sikh heritage.

The Sportskeeda MMA squad thanks Hardeep Rai for his time and wish him the very best for his upcoming fight. Brave 18 will be streamed live on PPV: http://bravetv.bravefights.com