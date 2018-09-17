Have you heard about Conor McGregor's new Irish Whiskey?

Earlier today, Eire Born Spirits today announces the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. MMA Champion -- and one of the world’s most iconic athletes -- Conor McGregor is the founder, chairman and majority owner of the company. Initially launching in Ireland and the United States, Proper No. Twelve has further international expansion planned for 2019 and onward via global distributor Proximo.

Numerous Irish whiskey makers have sought McGregor’s endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he reportedly did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey. Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud.

For years, McGregor developed the brand under the project name “Notorious” through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. For this spirit, McGregor turned to the world’s oldest whiskey distillery -- located in Ireland -- with a proven history of quality whiskey making. He met David Elder, esteemed master distiller, previously of Guinness, and together they took painstaking measures to bring the whiskey to fruition. Said McGregor via press release: “We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend. We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I’m excited to share it with the world."

The name of Proper No. Twelve, McGregory explained, has significance to his upbringing. “I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown." He added: “Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all,” he continued.

With regards to what Proper No. Twelve tastes like, the whiskey "is a blend of the finest golden grain and single malt." It is produced in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water. In turn, Proper No. Twelve carries a "complex and sophisticated" taste yet manages to be "smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood."

More information on Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey can be found online at ProperWhiskey.com, while the brand keeps a home on social media via @ProperWhiskey.