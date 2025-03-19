"He wasn't there anymore" - When Joe Rogan got brutally honest about grandfather's death changing his opinions on religion

Joe Rogan once reflected on how the passing of his grandfather profoundly influenced his views on religion. The renowned podcaster has frequently discussed his upbringing in Roman Catholicism, a major branch of Christianity, on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience. However, he has also hinted at times that he does not strictly adhere to its teachings.

Ad

During a July 2024 episode of his podcast featuring documentary filmmaker Sebastian Junger, Rogan weighed in on how his views on religion evolved. He shared that while he was a staunch atheist in his early childhood, his perspective began to shift after moving in with his grandparents.

The 57-year-old stand-up comedian grew emotional as he recounted how witnessing his aging grandparents endure the hardships of old age, particularly his grandfather's struggles, gave him a deeper perspective on life:

Ad

Trending

"He was old, and she was old; they were dying, and I knew she was going to die probably quicker than him, and it was this transition in my life from me going forth on this great adventure to seeing this man that I loved. It's darkness."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan further shared that his faith in religion deepened, and he developed a stronger appreciation for it after seeing his grandfather’s lifeless body at the funeral:

Ad

"When I went to his funeral when he was in the casket, I looked at him. And I'm sure you've been to a funeral before, and I know you've seen dead people before, but there's something about seeing a dead body where you're like, 'Oh, he's not there.' It's not as simple as he just stopped moving, right? No, he's not there—he wasn’t there anymore. And I remember this feeling of understanding coming over me, like, 'Oh, the thing inside of you, whatever that is, is real. It’s not just as simple as you’re alive.'"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:31:00):

Ad

When Joe Rogan’s father threatened to sue him after pushing to appear on his podcast

Joe Rogan has been highly protective of his personal life, keeping his family matters away from the public eye. However, he has occasionally opened up about his tumultuous early years, marked by domestic violence, abuse, and a strained relationship with his estranged father, Joseph Rogan.

Joseph, who has not been in contact with Joe for over 50 years, once publicly challenged his son to a "man-to-man" conversation on his podcast. He even went as far as threatening legal action against both Joe and Spotify, claiming the allegations of violence were false and insisting on clearing his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.