"He'd be there the next day with a smile" - When Irish ex-fighter admitted he was wrong about Daredevil actor Charlie Cox's dedication to MMA training

Charlie Cox surprised many with his dedication to MMA training ahead of his return as Daredevil in Born Again, which premiered on Disney+ on March 4. The British actor had trained at Team KF Martial Arts in Dublin under former fighter Chris Fields, who initially doubted Cox’s commitment.

Fields admitted that he expected Cox to struggle but was quickly proven wrong. Speaking in an interview from 2022, Fields shared his initial impression:

"Maybe this is my own fault, but I probably thought he was gonna be a little bit soft… But he got stuck into everything. He kind of surprised me. He'd do the sessions, I’d put him through a little bit of hell, and then he’d be there the next day with a smile on his face."

Cox began training in 2022 while filming Kin in Ireland and took a method-acting approach to preparing for Born Again’s demanding fight sequences. Fields revealed that Cox’s deep interest in MMA made him train like a real fighter:

"He's a method actor, so he fell into the role of wanting to be a fighter. He even said it’s something he would have loved to do years ago."

Check out MMA Island's interview with Chris Fields below (4:45):

When Charlie Cox opened up on his intense MMA-inspired training for the 'Daredevil' role

Bringing Daredevil to life requires more than just acting skills—physical preparation is equally crucial.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox reflected on the challenges of returning to the role after a long hiatus. When he reprised Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in 2022, he admitted that getting back into superhero shape was no easy feat:

"Enough to get through it and enough to do it. I was pretty sore and achy. I had just finished filming something, and I had to fly in to do it all... So I had a few days to work with the [She-Hulk: Attorney at Law] stunt team and do all that kind of stuff. Getting used to the suit again was also a challenge, but there was enough there for them to use a significant amount of what I actually shot."

Check out Charlie Cox's comment here:

