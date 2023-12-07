"He deserves better" - When Ebanie Bridges shared why she broke up with boyfriend of 10 years 

Ebanie Bridges is arguably one of the most famous female fighters in the world right now. However, besides the persona she has online, 'The Blonde Bomber' is also a great boxer and is the reigning IBF women's bantamweight champion.

To be where she is today in the sport of boxing, Bridges has made a lot of sacrifices, including giving up on her relationship of 10 years. 'The Blonde Bomber' was in a relationship for 10 years, however, she had to part ways with her boyfriend because she had to move to the UK.

While speaking about her ex-boyfriend during an interview with Boxing King Media, Ebanie Bridges said:

"I mean he's a beautiful boyfriend, on paper like perfect, like anyone's dream man, except not for what I was doing and what I need to do. He didn't like the spotlight, he was very shy. A lot of money, a beautiful family, everything like that you'd want."

She added:

"But it just wasn't what I needed for my career, I didn't expect him to give up his whole life to follow me over to the UK where he has nothing. He has a beautiful family, beautiful home and so it was more about you know, I love him so much that he deserves better."

Catch her comments in the video below (28:11):

Ebanie Bridges' former opponent reveals she cried for a week over a canceled fight

Ebanie Bridges is set to return to the squared circle this weekend to face Miyo Yoshido. She was initially supposed to take on Avril Mathie on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis, but Mathie had to pull out of the fight because of an injury.

Mathie took to Instagram to speak about how doctors told her that she would not be able to fight on December 9. She said:

"Sadly, a few weeks ago I got injured quite badly in training. The doctors told me I will not recover before December 9th and so had to pull out of my fight with @ebanie_bridges for her IBF world title."

Furthermore, Avril Mathie revealed that she "cried for about a week" over the same. However, it looks like Mathie is now motivated to recover quickly and return to fight Ebanie Bridges next year.

She said:

"I cried for about a week when this happened. But now I’m focused on just making a full recovery as fast as possible [could be a few weeks or months still] so Ebanie and I can make sure this fight still happens sometime next year."