"He was very flashy" - When former ring girl detailed stark contrast between Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather's public personas

Former ring girl Kyra Keli once shared her experiences interacting with boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez and Floyd Mayweather, revealing a fascinating contrast in their personalities.

In a 2020 interview with EsNews, Keli described Canelo, the Mexican boxing champion, as always surrounded by his family during fights. She complimented his demeanor, calling him "cute" and the "ultimate Golden Boy" of boxing.

“He (Canelo) is so cute, doesn’t speak any English at all. And he’s whole family is always with him. They’re really nice. His wife is really nice. Whatever girl was with him, (she) spoke English and she was very sweet, always nice to the (ring) girls. As far as Golden Boy is concerned, I feel like he definitely is the ultimate Golden Boy.”

In contrast, Keli's first encounter with Mayweather left a very different impression. She admitted to not knowing who he was at the time, but his flamboyant and arrogant personality made a lasting impact.

“He was like very flashy and kind of arrogant and just putting on his whole Mayweather show and I remember being like ‘who the f**k is this guy?’ without really knowing anything about him.” [H/t:IBTimes]

Check out the ring girl's revelation in the video below:

Canelo Alvarez to defend his titles against fellow Mexican Jamie Munguia; Main Card Start Time, Walkouts, and How to Watch

The undisputed super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez is all set to defend his IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles against his fellow Mexican fighter Jamie Munguia, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

For viewers in the US and Canada, the entire event will be streamed live on DAZN PPV and Amazon Prime Video.

The main card kicks off at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the US and Canada, translating to 2:00 AM the following day in the UK. Canelo and Munguia are expected to enter the ring around midnight ET (5:00 AM UK time), although these timings may vary depending on the undercard bout durations.

The night promises excitement beyond the main event. The co-main event features Mario Barrios defending his WBC interim welterweight title against Fabian Maidana. Also, Brandon Figueroa puts his WBC interim featherweight title on the line against Jessie Magdaleno.

Check out the Canelo Alvarez vs Jamie Munguia fight card below: