"He is pretty much the most successful loser" - KSI ranks Logan Paul below his brother Jake Paul in terms of boxing skills

In a recently released video on YouTube, KSI put his former opponent Logan Paul in the 'almost there' category below his younger brother Jake Paul. The popular British YouTuber updated his boxing tier list.

KSI explained that the reason he put Logan Paul in the 'almost there category' is that 'The Maverick' has never won a fight. KSI further said that Paul is the most successful loser in YouTube boxing history.

"I'll put him [in] almost there because he has never actually won a fight. He is pretty much the most successful loser in YouTube boxing history. He drew and lost to me and he pretty much lost to Mayweather as well. I mean, I physically cannot put Logan Paul at god tier. Even though he has got good boxing technique and he was able to last the whole 8 rounds against Mayweather. I mean for Logan, I will put him in god tier as soon as he wins a fight but for now I can't do it."

KSI reflected on Logan Paul's draw and loss against him and also believes that Paul was defeated by Floyd Mayweather in their exhibition bout. Despite being unable to put Logan in god tier, KSI did say that his former opponent has good boxing technique and gave him credit for lasting the entire eight rounds against Mayweather.

KSI's first fight against Logan Paul ended in a draw. However, the rematch went in favor of the British star, who secured a huge victory over 'The Maverick.'

That being said, KSI and Logan have pretty much put their issues aside and are also rumored to be collaborating on a Sidemen Sunday video. It remains to be seen if the rumors are true.

the odds can be beat pic.twitter.com/XRmNiy6DbG — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 7, 2021

Watch KSI's video below:

Logan Paul recently fought Floyd Mayweather in a huge showdown between the pair

On the back of his loss to KSI, Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in an 8-round showdown. There was no official winner declared in the match between Logan and Mayweather, given the fact that the fight was an exhibition showdown and had no judges.

On the back of the biggest fight of his career, it remains to be seen who Logan Paul will fight next. KSI himself is also rumored to be fighting Logan's brother Jake Paul at some point down the road.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh