"He recuperated very well" - Tyson Fury's cutman reveals what went down in the corner after the fourth-round knockdowns against Deontay Wilder

Although Tyson Fury emerged triumphant from his fight with Deontay Wilder, there was a moment in the fourth round where things were looking bleak for 'The Gyspy King'. Tyson, however, managed to survive the onslaught and made it to his corner at the end of the round. Contrary to what people believed, his cutman revealed that Fury was composed and collected during that period.

Deontay Wilder became the first fighter to knock Tyson Fury down twice in the same round. While in conversation with Fighthype, Jacob 'Stitch' Duran opened up about Tyson Fury's state after the wild fourth round.

"When he came back, I'm looking at his eyes and he's focussed. He regained himself. You know once again, I'm keeping the ice on his face, I'm putting it on the back of his head, on top of his head to just kind of refresh him. At the end, as we're getting out, he gives me a hug and a kiss and says, 'Thanks for keeping ice on me.' Yeah, he recuperated very well," claimed Duran.

What awaits Tyson Fury?

The mega-fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury marked the end of a lengthy feud and a trilogy saga. They put on an absolute barn burner that was etched in boxing folklore. However, Tyson Fury is now looking to move on to greener pastures.

As far as the heavyweight title picture is concerned, a fight against Oleksandr Usyk would make the most sense for Tyson Fury. However, the fight is currently a ways away after Anthony Joshua triggered his rematch clause after he suffered a decisive loss at the hands of the Ukrainian.

Frank Warren was recently seen asking Anthony Joshua to let Tyson Fury get a crack at Usyk over him.

“He shouldn’t be going through with it. It’s his choice. If he knocks it on the head, it opens the door for us to do the unification [Fury vs Usyk]. Let AJ get a warm-up fight. He needs a winning mentality before he goes into [a rematch with Usyk]. Maybe he fights the winner [of Fury vs Usyk] which is still a big fight,” Warren told Sky Sports.

However, the chances of Anthony Joshua rolling over and letting Fury and Usyk butting heads for all the marbles seems highly unlikely.

