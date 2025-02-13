"He's not a fighter at all" - When Dagestan-born MMA fighter, who once almost fought Dricus du Plessis, confessed 'Stillknocks' success irritated him

Dagestan-born UFC middleweight Abus Magomedov once expressed bafflement over the meteoric rise of South African fighter Dricus du Plessis, insisting that he is “not a fighter at all.”

In a candid interview with Ushatayka_TM, Magomedov recalled he was scheduled to face du Plessis in KSW before injuries intervened:

"I was supposed to fight him in KSW. It didn't happen because of injuries. I have no idea how that guy ended up where he is. I swear, I can't understand it. I can understand everything but not that. How? he's fighting for the title. I think he's not a fighter at all. He's not a fighter at all. I can't even watch him fight. He really irritates me. Even since I had a fight scheduled with him, I have had that bad feeling towards him. He can't wrestle, he can't strike properly. I don't even know what he is."

Trending

Check out Abus Magomedov's comment below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Du Plessis, once seen as a top contender, has now carved out an impressive UFC career. He won the UFC middleweight championship with a split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 in 2024, earning Fight of the Night honors.

'Stillknocks' later defended his championship at UFC 305 with a face crank submission over Israel Adesanya, handing the latter his first submission loss, then kept his belt with a unanimous decision win over Strickland at UFC 312.

Din Thomas commends Dricus du Plessis as the "total package" champion

Dricus du Plessis has redefined what it means to be a champion in the UFC middleweight division. Once criticized for his unconventional and seemingly sloppy fighting style, du Plessis has silenced his doubters with two successful title defenses showcasing both skill and determination.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, UFC analyst Din Thomas commended his unwavering confidence and polished demeanor:

"He looks a little awkward but he's getting better. But when you look at his confidence and his demeanor, the way he carries himself, there's no champion in the UFC that's got the total package like [du Plessis]. This guy just oozes championship in him. Like, he walks out, chest's up, he says all the right things. And then when he fights, he delivers."

Check out Din Thomas’ comments on Dricus du Plessis below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.