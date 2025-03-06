"He stands out" - When Joe Rogan was 'terrified' by "monster" Justin Gaethje outshining everyone in sport built on "violence"

Preluding the interim lightweight title fight at UFC 249, Joe Rogan spoke highly of Justin Gaethje's compatibility with MMA. 'The Highlight' had replaced Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was to defend the undisputed title against Tony Ferguson on the PPV before COVID-19 restrictions halted his travel from Russia.

On episode #1455 of the Joe Rogan Experience, guest Lex Fridman enquired whether fans would get to see Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson. The UFC had paired the duo to fight five times, but it didn't materialize, mainly due to injuries and the latest due to COVID-19.

Joe Rogan expressed diffidence in the fight happening, particularly as Ferguson was fighting Gaethje. The veteran UFC commentator said:

"Justin Gaethje, he's a monster. Justin Gaethje, he is a monster. He's a monster. He's a terrifying individual. He is. I mean, in a sport that's violent, it's an inherently violent sport, he stands out as the most violent. You know how crazy that is."

Rogan pointed out Gaethje's knockout victory over Edson Barboza to prove there is a calculated part to his game even though it looks reckless. However, the commentator also mentioned that Gaethje was accepting the fight on short notice.

The short-notice nature didn't matter much as Gaethje battered Ferguson throughout the bout, winning via fifth-round TKO. The loss proved costly for Ferguson, who went on to lose seven more fights before parting ways with the UFC.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:15):

When Tony Ferguson's coach revealed mentality of 'El Cucuy' to Joe Rogan

Tony Ferguson's grappling coach Eddie Bravo appeared on JRE with Brendan Schaub shortly after 'El Cucuy' lost to Justin Gaethje. Bravo revealed that the loss didn't affect his pupil and was eager to compete again.

The 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu founder pointed out that Ferguson was already training and was happy to make money during the tough pandemic time. Bravo said:

"Like we're talking, and I'm like, 'He's champ sh*t only.' That's in his losses, too. I listen because (Ferguson said) 'Everybody in the world is suffering financially, and I got to go in there and make a whole bunch of money, and my family is secure. So, I lost technically, but I won in life. Yeah, I'm winning. So, I'm just ready to go back and do it again,'" Eddie Bravo said.

Ferguson's coach admitted the thought of throwing in the towel went through his mind when Schaub quipped about it. However, he stated he wouldn't have done it.

Check out Eddie Bravo's comments below (1:28):

