"He wants to be in the fire" - When Alexander Volkanovski broke down possible reason for Conor McGregor's energy management issues

Alexander Volkanovski continues to prove his high fight IQ as the UFC featherweight champion, and a previous take of his related to Conor McGregor.

In an interview with Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience in 2021, Volkanovski was joined on the show by Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Craig Jones. During one segment of the show, Volkanovski gave his thoughts on former divisional champion Conor McGregor and his fight style.

During the conversation, Volkanovski said:

"He's the type of fighter who gets in your face, makes you panic punch and he capitalizes every time. So he wants to be there in the heat of the fire because he knows people are gonna make bad decisions. But again, that's putting himself in a position where he needs to go a lot harder, especially when he's trying to go for the kill at the same time."

Volkanovski continued to state that McGregor would need to find a 'balance' of aggression and cardio control to find consistent success. At the time of the episode's release, the UFC had just confirmed McGregor's upcoming trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.

Though he usually responds to public criticism of his performance, McGregor did not tweet a reply to Volkanovski's breakdown of his fight style.

Is Conor McGregor fighting on UFC 300?

Despite announcing his rumored fight with Michael Chandler to be the headliner of UFC 302, Dana White insists Conor McGregor's next matchup is still unofficial, further increasing confusion.

Amid the unclear intentions of the promotion, McGregor continues to push for his presence on top of the iconic UFC 300 event. 'The Notorious' claimed that adding him to the card would 'seal the deal.'

As of Jan. 28, the UFC still has the main event of UFC 300 listed as 'TBA,' with McGregor kept off the official listing. However, the UFC still does not list McGregor vs. Chandler on their website for any event.

At his UFC 297 post-fight presser, White claimed to be announcing the main event of UFC 300 'soon,' but has yet to do so over a week since the last fight card.