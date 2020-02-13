Heavyweight fighter released from the promotion after UFC 247 loss

Juan Adams took to Twitter to confirm that he has been released from his UFC contract.

Given below is his statement as released on Twitter:

Spoke with the manager and I’m not in the UFC anymore. As easy as it would be to give up, I’m going to keep going. I made the changes too late and now I have to pay for that but I have the right pieces in place now. I will continue Hoping and working for the best moving forward.

Adams caught UFC's attention when he was featured on Dana White's Contender Series 15 in a fight against Shawn Teed. Adams looked like a typical marauding Heavwyweight as he knocked out Teed in the first round.

The UFC offered him a contract and he finally made his promotional debut against Chris de la Roca in December 2018.

The Houston-born fighter won his debut fight and extended his undefeated record to five wins on the trot.

However, he suffered his first professional MMA loss in his next Octagon appearance against Arjan Bhullar in May 2019. Adams had the opportunity to make a name for himself when he was booked to take on the polarizing Greg Hardy.

However, he was convincingly beaten by Hardy via TKO in the first round, which jeopardized his UFC career.

Adams was given another chance to get back in the win column at the recent UFC 247 show where he took on the hard-hitting Justin Tafa.

Sadly, another first-round defeat spelt the end of Adams' stint in the UFC.