Henry Cejudo believes the decision to postpone Olympics 2020 was extremely necessary in the current situation 

The whole world will have to wait for at least one more year to witness the greatest show on earth - the Olympics which was supposed to be held this year but got postponed due to the most unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is a 2008 freestyle wrestling gold medal winner himself. 'The Triple C' as he likes to call himself, understands what it takes for an athlete to represent his country on the grandest stage of them all, which is why his heart goes out to the athletes who won't get the opportunity to prove their mettle in front of the world this year due to the Olympics being postponed due to COVID-19.

However, in a statement issued to MMA Fighting, Cejudo supported the decision of the Olympic Committee to push back the 2020 games because surely, sport couldn't be more important than lives and almost 20,000 people have already succumbed to the disease globally.

Cejudo said that it was a tough call to make for the committee but one that was necessary given the current situation and also mentioned he's glad that he got to participate and win a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China without any problems.

"I think postponing the Olympics is the right thing to do. I mean if you don’t postpone the Olympics, there’s 10,000 athletes that compete, that are at the Olympic village from all over the world. I just think it’s the right thing to do right now. It should be postponed for the sake of the world. For those athletes who are possibly hurt or need more time, I mean they’re going to have it now, which is such a good deal for a lot of people that go through injuries and what not. So, it’s a tough decision but it’s the right decision. I’m just glad I got my gold in in ‘08 without no problems.“Sincerely, the greatest of all time, King Triple C.”

The former two-division UFC champion is scheduled to defend his bantamweight title against former featherweight king, Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 9.