Henry Cejudo dares Conor McGregor to fight Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo isn't usually seen beating the drum for anyone but himself, but the man made an exception for his friend and UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje.

“Triple C” and 'The Highlight' are managed by the Dominance MMA group and Cejudo was recently seen on a video released by TMZ, daring former UFC 'champ champ' Conor McGregor to face his friend Gaethje inside the Octagon.

Cejudo said that he was watching UFC Auckland with Gaethje and took a jibe at Conor regarding the incident at a local pub in Ireland where the Irishman apparently sucker-punched an elderly man and termed the bus incident prior to UFC 229 as a "terrorist attack".

“So I’m sitting here watching the UFC fights with my boy Justin Gaethje. We’re talking about Conor McGregor. Yeah, that man that likes to sucker-punch the elderly. He does terrorist attacks in our country. And he thinks he can get the next title fight with Khabib."

Cejudo praised McGregor's arch rival and the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for being a man of honor and integrity. Cejudo followed it up by asking McGregor to earn his shot at the title by beating Gaethje who should have been fighting for the title up next in an Utopian scenario.

“But I know Khabib. Khabib’s a man of honor and integrity. Everything that you’re not, he is. But I got somebody that you could fight to eventually fight for that title that you want. If not, you can stick to the ‘BMF.’ So I have a message for you, or better yet we’ll let Justin Gaethje give the message for you.”

Gaethje delivered the message alright!

“‘Triple C,’ the man is not going to fight me. He’s running out of easy fights. I’m sitting here smoking my CBD, waiting for a (explicit) to punch me in the face. Let’s go.”

Cejudo then signed off, asking the Irishman to sign the contract.

“Damn, there you go, McGregor. Sign the contract.”