Henry Cejudo hints at return to flyweight division; calls it "The Triple C weight division"

Will Cejudo return to save the flyweight division

'The Triple C' Henry Cejudo doesn't miss any opportunity to let the world know that he is still the king of the flyweight division in the UFC. The bantamweight title holder Cejudo is scheduled to face former featherweight king Jose Aldo in the main event of UFC 250 planned to take place on May 9, 2020, at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil.

However, by the look of it, Cejudo will once again drop down to flyweight post the fight against Aldo to reclaim the title he technically never lost. The future of the UFC flyweight division is at risk after last weekend's UFC Fight Night in Norfolk where Joseph Benavidez faced Deiveson Figueiredo with the flyweight title hanging in the balance.

Since Figueiredo failed to make weight, only Benavidez was eligible to win the title and the latter was knocked out in the second round of the main event clash, leaving the division without a champion even after a championship fight.

The former champion Cejudo was earlier contemplating moving up in weight classes and stop competing at flyweight, but his recent tweets suggest that the 'King of Cringe' will drop down to 125 lbs again to fight Figueiredo for the title to save the future of the division.

In his most recent tweet, Cejudo claimed that though Benavidez lost, the fact that Figueiredo failed to make weight was unfair. He even went ahead and called the division a "Triple C weight division".