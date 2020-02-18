Henry Cejudo lands in soup for alleged racist comment on UFC bantamweight

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

'The king of cringe' Henry Cejudo may have bitten off a bit more than he can chew with his recent trash talking stint. Cejudo is undoubtedly one of the best fighters in the UFC and his achievements inside the Octagon are second to none but sometimes, his notorious habit of trash talking in order to attract attention lands him in soup, like in this instance.

The UFC bantamweight champion recently took to Twitter to aim some trash talk at fellow bantamweight Aljamain Sterling, referring to the latter as “Aljamima” - a pun hinting at the maple syrup brand, Aunt Jemima which later turned out to be fodder for a greater controversy, possibly hinting at allegations of racism. Apparently, the logo of the maple syrup brand is derived or inspired by racist imagery.

Champ, I respect your talent. And I have thick skin. BUT, if you were wondering if calling @funkmasterMMA "Aljamima" was racist, the answer is yes. Yes it is. Please stop. https://t.co/C7UpWyFDj0 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) February 18, 2020

It could be possible that Cejudo had no clue about the racist implications but he is being accused for racism by many sections of people nonetheless which is unacceptable in today's day and age. The champion was bashed by multiple sections of fans on Twitter and alleged to be a racist and it doesn't do Cejudo's reputation any favor.

Cejudo is likely to defend his bantamweight title against former featherweight king Jose Aldo on his next outing inside the Octagon and considering he beats Aldo, the champ will move up to featherweight to challenge reigning champion ALexander Volkanovski for his title.